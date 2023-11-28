Best Traits in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics

Traits provide powerful abilities and stat-boosting effects in Teamfight Tactics. Choosing the best Traits available and building around them is often key to victory. In this guide we’ll go over the best Traits you should keep an eye out for in every match of Set 10 in TFT!

What Traits Should I Choose in Set 10 of TFT?

Traits require a lot of strategy to build around. More often than not, it’s better to make use of a combination of Traits to get a strong synergy and mix of Champions rolling. With that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the best performing Traits in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics.

Illbeats

This Trait is specific to Illaoi, the legendary 5-cost Champion. It lets her summon two powerful spirit tentacles that you can place on your board. They deal great damage and inherit Illaoi’s Armor and Magic Resistance. If you get the opportunity to acquire an Illaoi, you should definitely try fitting her in your team and placing tank items on her. Doing so is like gaining three tank characters in one! This Trait currently has a huge 32% win rate!

Related: Best Tier 1 Augments in Set 10 of Teamfight Tactics

Maestro

This Trait is Jhin’s unique trait, allowing him to summon a whole bunch of turrets on your bench. These turrets scale based on Jhin’s Attack Speed and convert Attack Speed into Attack Damage. To capitalize on this, you should put as many Attack Speed items on Jhin as possible. You should also make sure your bench has plenty of space for Jhin to spawn his turrets. Every fourth volley that the turrets launch while Jhin is conducting deal a massive 200% extra damage. If you get Jhin, he’s well worth building around beacuse, after all, this man can control a whole battalion of turrets! Much like Illbeats, Maestro has a high win rate, sitting just shy of 32%.

Rapidfire

This Trait is featured on ranged units and grants Attack Speed, which is one of the best stats in TFT. With Rapidfire active, Champions who have this Trait will deal attacks increasing between 3-11% each attack and stacking up to 10 times. Yes, you read that right. With level 6 Rapidfire, those units will have 110% increased Attack Speed. If they already have an Attack Speed item on them then I feel sorry for your opponents! Rapidfire has a 31% win rate!

Hyperpop

Hyperpop is a rare Trait that only appears on a handful of Champions like Lulu and Ziggs. It has an incredibly strong ability that scales both Mana and Attack Speed. This makes it amazing for both Spell Casters and Ranged Attackers. Starting out at 3 Mana and 10% Attack Speed at level 1 it can grant all the way up to 60 Mana and 60% Attack Speed. Imagine how powerful maxed out Rapidfire and Hyperpop Traits would be together! Hyperpop has an excellent 29% win rate.

Related: Best Standard Leveling Strategy in Teamfight Tactics Set 10

Jazz

This is one of the most popular Traits to build around in all of Set 10 of TFT. Jazz characters like Miss Fortune and Bard are generally highly contested for good reason. This Trait grants your team bonus damage and health for every active (non-unique) Trait that you have active. You’ll need at least level 3 Jazz to get the best effect here, where you’ll receive 2% HP and 1% Bonus Damage. Snagging Miss Fortune as your Headliner for the 2 points in Jazz and then picking up Bard is the best way to achieve this. You’ll need a bit of luck to land her before someone else does though! This Trait also has a 29% win rate.

Big Shot

Big Shot is a great Trait to use with ranged Champions instead of Rapidfire. This trait grants Attack Damage to your team starting at 10%. This effect is increased by 400% for a few seconds after your Big Shot units use their abilities, which is a huge damage burst. I can easily see how this Trait commands a respectable 28% win rate!

Those are the best Traits to build around in Teamfight Tactics Set 10. They’re all powerful Traits in their own right. Any combination of these Traits really makes for some truly powerful team comps though!