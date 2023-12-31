Best VR Workout & Fitness Games on Meta Quest

The best VR workout games on Meta Quest can help you work up a sweat, build up your cardio fitness, and maybe even build some muscle too. There are loads of options out there, though, and you don’t want to waste your time, so we’ve gone ahead and found the best VR workout games on Meta Quest for you here.

Best VR Workout Games on Meta Quest For Fitness

First up are the best Meta Quest VR games actually designed for fitness and working out. These are the ones that are very clearly about getting your body moving, and if you like a more traditional approach to working out, then these are the ones you’ll want to choose.

FitXR

First, we’ve got FitXR, which is basically an all-in-one platform that you can pay a subscription for in order to access a huge range of different exercises. There are HIIT workouts, a boxing-themed one, Zumba, pilates-inspired exercises, and even a group based on martial arts. You’re not going to walk out of any of these as a black belt, but you’ll certainly be a fair bit fitter, and for those who need a bit more encouragement, this app is a huge boon.

Supernatural

Supernatural isn’t about turning you into a vampire or superhero, which is a shame, but VR has its limits. Instead, you’ve got access to a mix of boxing and general cardio movement exercises to help you burn some calories, and then both meditation and things like yoga to help you improve your mobility and relax your mind. It’s a good mix, and the more mindful approach will suit those who

Litesport

Lastly but not leastly, as the saying goes, we’ve got Litesport. Litesport essentially offers at-home personal training, and along with things you’d expect, like cardio classes and whatnot, it also has follow-along weight training as well. This a fairly unique feature in VR, and if you’ve got weights but are a little nervous about using them, then this can be an excellent way to up how much training you’re doing in a controlled and fun way.

Best VR Workout Games on Meta Quest For Fun

This section is just as good for exercising, but isn’t actually about exercise. Instead, each of these games will get you moving in a way that you won’t realise is exercising until you’re soaked in sweat and gasping for breath. We generally prefer these over the first batch, but it all depends on what motivates you more, and what works for you. As such, here are the best VR workout and fitness games on the Meta Quest for fun.

Beat Saber

Everyone and their grandma has heard of Beat Saber, but aside from being very entertaining to watch, and a lot of fun to play, it’s also an impressive workout. It mainly focuses on your overall cardio and shoulder strength, but it also helps train your reaction speed, peripheral vision, and general acuity. It’s an excellent one for those who love to work out to a beat, and if you’re willing to mod your game too, then you can get access to just about any song in existence.

Until You Fall

You’re not big on getting hit by greatswords and hammers, right? Assuming you’re not, but you do like the idea of getting into close-range sword fights, then you should absolutely get Until You Fall. This brutal roguelike has you fighting through waves of enemies in tough battles where you have to guard in specific spots, dodge to avoid heavier blows, and attack like your life depends on it. It’s an excellent workout for those who like to feel like their life is on the line when they’re training.

Blaston

Finally we have Blaston. Blaston is a one-on-one shooter where you duke it out with other players. Rather than being about who has the most accurate aim, though, you’re both restricted to a tiny platform, and most of the bullets you fire are big and slow-moving. The strategy comes from timing different weapons to meet or cover an area to make your opponent have to take a hit, and you have to dodge incoming attacks by moving your body within the space, ducking, dodging, and contorting yourself to do so. It’s intense and a blast to play. Yes, that was a very middling pun, and no, we won’t apologize.

These games are all available on the Meta Quest store. If you’re looking for more, check out our picks for the best VR games of 2023.