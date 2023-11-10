Deciding how to spend your hard earned gold in Warcraft Rumble can be really tricky at first. It’s important to have a good strategy in place so that you don’t waste it. In this guide we’ll be covering the best strategy for spending your gold to optimally build out your Warcraft Rumble account.

Best Way to Spend Your Gold in Warcraft Rumble

In Warcraft Rumble, gold is the primary currency that you’ll earn for completing PvE and PvP matches. You’ll also earn gold from various quests, Season progression, and for increasing your overall account level as you bolster your collection. You’ll have a very limited amount of gold, especially early on, that you’ll be earning from completing battles and increasing your collection level. It’s important at this point to understand what you should be doing with your gold first.

First of all, there is very little reason to hang on to gold. You should use it all when you have it available. The best place to start is by heading into the store and buying up all the Minis of your favorite units. They cost 90 gold each but it’s absolutely worthwhile to do so. You’ll want to make it your goal to purchase at least one of each Mini as a first step for spending your gold. As you’re buying new Minis you’ll be increasing your collection level and earning additional rewards to feed back in. Additionally, you will amass a far greater collection that you can use to help you really start crafting some great decks around your leaders.

The more built out your decks, the further you’ll be able to progress in both PvE and PvP, which will in turn start netting you higher value rewards. That’s why putting your gold to work and building out your deck is the best way to start growing your account.

Once you’ve collected all of the various Minis available in the store, you can move on to increasing the tier of your favorite and most powerful Minis. You’ll need a couple of copies of the Mini plus some other crafting materials you’ll be earning through PvE activities. The reason it’s best to hold off on doing this first is because you’ll want to try playing with each of the Minis to determine which ones you love using the most before you commit more resources to improving their tier.

Alongside this phase of increasing the tier of your Minis, you can also spend some gold on leveling them up. Increasing their level improves their stats such as HP and Damage which can really help you start taking on tough content or opponents. You’ll be able to periodically purchase XP Tomes from the store for around 60 gold each to use on leveling up your Minis.

That’s the best strategy to follow when spending your hard won gold in Warcraft Rumble. Obtaining all the Minis is both incredibly cost effective in scaling your account, as well as giving you more fun options to try building a deck with.

