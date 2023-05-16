Best Ways Players Have Messed with Koroks in Tears of the Kingdom

Everyone loves the Koroks, right? Aren’t they just adorable? Maybe, but that hasn’t stopped The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players from making “creative” use of these little fuzzy guys. So, to share these strange shenanigans I’ve rounded up the best, funniest, and most horrifying ways players have messed with Koroks in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, whether yeeting or cooking them.

The Best, Funniest, and/or Often Disturbing Ways Players Have Used Koroks in Tears of the Kingdom

Why can you “use” Koroks at all? Because you’re supposed to use your Ultrahand ability to help these exhausted little creatures reach their friends. But you can also attach them to anything, whether it helps you reunite with them with their friends or not. Then you can attach those things to other things. The results are, at best, spectacular and, at worst, downright horrifying.

Here, then, is a list of my personal favorites, culled from Twitter and TikTok. But be warned, these aren’t for the faint of heart, and if you think microwaving a Furby is bad enough, you might want to look away.

The Korok Rotisserie Machine (Credit: Pory)

Chances are you’ve seen this floating around Twitter, but it’s still a wonderful, wonderful work of art. You can almost smell the burnt hair as the Koroks sizzle. I’m particularly impressed with the work Pory has put in here. You can’t run while Ultrahanding a Korok, so they’ve tracked down five of these little guys, all to make this twisted vision a reality.

Flaming Korok Kebab Maker (Credit Oyff)

Oyff has apparently looked at the Korok Rotisserie Machine and decided they could do better. The end result is what they call the Korok BBQ V3, though to me it looks more like a vertical kebab rotisserie. Until I saw this I didn’t realize Koroks could scream.

Express Korokvator to Hell (Credit: Yautrek)

Why carry a Korok when you can help them take to the air? That’s what Yakutrek has accomplished here, strapping a Korok to not one but 10 Zonai Rockets. They then proceed to launch the little guy into the distance, landing who knows where. Rob Zombie’s “Dragula” helps make this a classic, though I’d have probably gone with Europe and “The Final Countdown.”

Mobile Korok Crucifiction (Credit: Haps)

This isn’t the only Korok-crucifiction video out there, but what makes this special is that Haps has taken this nightmare on the road. Sure, you can Ultrahand three Koroks to crosses and maybe a few villagers will gawp in horror. But this way, everyone in Hyrule gets to see Haps’ wrong-headed creation. Certainly among the best ways players have messed with Koroks in Tears of the Kingdom.

Korok Front Bumper (Credit: Exalted)

This may not be as visually striking as nailing a Korok to a couple of planks of wood, but I love the thinking that must have led to this. Why risk scraping your cart’s paintwork when you can just pop a Korok on the front. Sure, lorry drivers might strap teddy bears to their trucks’ grills, but they’ve got nothing on Exalted.

Reach for the Skyfield (Credit: SinisterHeroes)

Think Korok abuse is suspect? Try throwing in a deeply off-color and definitely non-work-safe joke, too. SinisterHeroes has attached a Korok to a Zonai Wing, and instead of a happy landing, he slams it into Hyrule Field Skyview Tower.

Korok Recall (CLG Kaligary)

There’s no actual building going on in this video, but I’m still kicking myself that I didn’t try this first. CLG Kaligary uses Recall to send a fallen block back up the heavens, places a Korok where the block was, then cancels the Recall.

Koroks vs. Firing Squad (Credit: Splongus)

Put before a firing squad for a failure to cough up all their Korok Seeds, Splongus’ straightforward but explosive Ultrahand creation sends these guys flying every which way.

Hyrulian Korokipede (Credit: MattR644)

There are no explosive devices here, no energy cells, not so much as a plank of wood. Instead, MattR644 has fused eight Koroks together, in a manner that will be familiar to anyone who’s seen The Human Centipede. And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve gone on to anchor this nightmare to their horse, dragging it around Hyrule.

And there you have it — proof, if ever it was needed, that gamers are normal and well-adjusted people. If you've crafted your own Korok nightmares in Tears of the Kingdom with Ultrahand, feel free to share them with us.