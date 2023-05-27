Best Yoimiya Build in Genshin Impact

Top-tier Pyro DPS Yoimiya is one of the most fun characters to play in Genshin Impact. With patch 3.7 she’s gotten a rerun on the current limited character banner, so if you’re pulling for Yoimiya then you’ll need to know how best to build her. Luckily, she’s very flexible and very free-to-play friendly!

Best Way to Build Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

Artifacts & Stats

The best overall set for Yoimiya is the Shimenewa’s Reminiscence four piece. The set’s bonuses provide a very strong damage buff to her normal attack damage output, and because that’s where most of her damage comes from, nothing that can really beat this set for her.

For implicit stats, you’ll want to get Attack % on the Sands, Pyro Damage % on the Goblet and either Crit Damage or Crit Chance on the Circlet.

For sub stats, Yoimiya is a full-on DPS, so you’ll simply want to focus on boosting her Crit stats as much as possible. Next, prioritize Attack %, then Elemental Mastery, and lastly Energy Recharge is a decent option as well.

Weapon

Yoimiya focuses on normal attacks, which is unusual in Genshin Impact, but there are some incredible weapons that feel purposefully designed for her to use. The 5-star bow, Thundering Pulse, is her best in-slot bow, and she makes amazing use of its passive as she is able to generate and maintain stacks easily.

The Slingshot is a 3-star bow that many players will have, and it’s fairly easy to get a Refinement level 5 copy of it. This bow boosts Crit Rate, as well as offering a passive that directly increases normal hit damage as long as you ‘re reasonably close to the enemies you’re fighting. It’s actually one of her best in-slot weapons, and I’d say it’s her second best overall if you use Bennett and Yun Jin in a Pyroball comp as I suggest in my guide to the best teams for Yoimiya.

If you are using only one of those characters, the Slingshot is still second best at Refinement 5, but you might want to consider a 4-star Rust Bow at Refinement 4 or higher. If you’re not using either Bennett or Yun Jin, then you should use the Rust Bow. In those cases, a Refinement 1 Rust Bow is on par with a Refinement 5 Slingshot.

If you build Yoimiya with the items I’ve suggested, you’ll make the most of her powerhouse Pyro DPS skills and have her carrying you through the Abyss in Genshin Impact in no time!