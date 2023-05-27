Best Yoimiya Team Comps in Genshin Impact

Patch 3.7 of Genshin Impact brings Yoimiya back to the limited time character banner, and she’s an absolute firecracker. I wasn’t going to pull for her until I played her trial and found out how fun her playstyle is. If you also enjoy Yoimiya, the good news is that she’s an incredible main DPS that can carry you through Genshin Impact and she has some excellent teams that can help her deal huge damage.

The Best Teams to Use With Yoimiya in Genshin Impact

As a main damage dealer, Yoimiya needs to be on field most of the time. Her skill infuses her with Pyro application, but if you swap her out and then back in you lose this buff. Ideally, then, you want to set her up with a team that can support her and then swap her in, use her skill, and deal a ton of damage before rinsing and repeating.

Before we dive into her ideal teams, make sure to check out our guide on how to build her to make the most of her powerhouse DPS skills.

Yoimiya Vaporize

Yoimiya – Xingqiu – Bennett – Kazuha Vaporize is a comp that fits Yoimiya like a glass slipper. With enough energy recharge on Xingqiu, Bennett, and Kazuha, you’ll have a silky smooth rotation where you set up Bennett’s Elemental Burst, Swirl with Kazuha, use Xingqiu’s Burst, and then use Yoimiya’s skill to Vaporize constantly with her normal attack spam. The damage and synergy here is amazing, plus you take reduced damage from Xingqiu’s skill, and get healing and damage boosts from Bennett plus extra damage boosts from Kazuha.

This comp is also quite flexible. You can swap out Bennett for Yun Jin, for example. You get the same damage levels and more flexibility in that you don’t have to worry about standing in Bennett’s ult circle, but you do lose the extra healing and energy Bennett brings.

Another alternative if you have trouble with survivability and being knocked around is to use a shielder. For this, Thoma, Zhongli, or Diona can take either Bennett’s or Kazuha’s slot. Thoma is best if you decide to keep Kazuha (or use Sucrose if you don’t have Kazuha) so that an Anemo character can still swirl your Pyro. Zhongli is always a good option, providing the best shielding in the business, some damage, and helping to shred enemy resistances. Diona also works with her shielding, and she can add a bit of Cryo which synergises well with Pyro.

The only core characters needed are Yoimiya and either Xingqiu or Yelan if you have her. The other two slots you can customize to your playstyle and liking and you’ll still see some great results.

Overvape

Yoimiya – Xingqiu – Beidou – Bennett While regular Vaporize is probably the better team, Overvape can be very good too. That’s especially true if you have Beidou because the combo of Beidou and Xingqiu means you’ll have enough interruption resistance that you won’t need a shielder to stop you from being knocked out of a combo while DPSing with Yoimiya. Running only one Electro does mean you’ll need to build Beidou more for Energy Recharge, so Bennett helps to make up the damage with his buffing capability.

You can upgrade Xingqiu to Yelan if you have her. And Beidou can also be replaced by Fischl or Yae Miko. That leaves a more flexible fourth slot, but you’ll probably need some kind of healing or shielding like Baizhu, Zhongli, or Thoma.

Pyroball

Yoimiya – Bennett – Yun Jin – Zhongli This comp focuses purely on Pyro, helping Yoimiya to do the most Pyro damage possible. Bennett and Yun Jin both provide top-tier buffs to Yoimiya’s damage output and Zhongli’s resistance shred helps this team combat enemies that heavily resist Pyro damage. Plus, with Zhongli’s shield, Yoimiya is free to stand in Bennett’s Elemental Burst without worrying about being knocked out.

Having two Geo characters also means the team gets the Geo Resonance buff, providing 15% increased damage to shielded characters. With Zhongli, that buff will be active most of the time. You could swap Zhongli out for Kazuha, Sucrose, or Thoma but it won’t be as effective overall.

That covers the best team comps for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact as of patch 3.7. If you’re pulling for her, I wish you the best of luck. If you get her, consider trying out one of these teams. You won’t regret it!