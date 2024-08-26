All Star Wars Movie Cameos in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws is bringing a fresh perspective to a galaxy far, far away, and along with that, there are plenty of new characters to meet. That being the case, it’s the appearance of old favorites we expect you’re after, and there’s plenty.

Recommended Videos

Every Star Wars Cameo in Star Wars Outlaws

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers for Star Wars Outlaws. With the Star Wars canon being so deep it’s no surprise that some of your favorite characters from the movies will be showing up in Star Wars Outlaws. Here’s a look at all of the major players that show their faces.

Jabba The Hutt

Jabba The Hutt is a major player in the Star Wars Outlaws story. Not only is he included in the core narrative, but you can also align with him, building up rapport with the Hutt Cartel and doing jobs for him throughout the game’s rich open world.

This is the very same Jabba The Hutt we see in Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi as this game is set right between the two films.

Bib Fortuna

Naturally, if Jabba is around his right-hand man Bib Fortuna is not far away, and he plays just as much of a key role as his master. Fortuna’s appearance in Star Wars Outlaws doesn’t just come as a cool cameo, but it also teases a future for the character that we’ve seen come to fruition in recent years.

Lando Calrissian

Lando Calrissian is in Star Wars Outlaws, and he plays a substantial part. You can find this iconic Star Wars character at a Sabbac table gambling, which was shown during the story trailer for the game. That’s not the extent of Lando’s role in Star Wars Outlaws, in fact, he will continue to provide you with guidance, quests, and more if you invest the time to find him.

Han Solo

While it isn’t the strongest cameo in Star Wars Outlaws, Han Solo does show up in the game frozen in carbonite inside of Jabba’s palace. That’s the only time we see the famed smuggler in the game, however, you can go back and visit him as often as you like. He won’t be going anywhere.

Darth Vader

Darth Vader is the biggest cameo in Star Wars Outlaws, however, his role is limited to appearing in cutscenes during the final part of the story. You won’t see Vader walking around anywhere, nor will you get to see any lightsaber action, however, that doesn’t mean his appearance isn’t great.

You can purchase Star Wars Outlaws on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy