Bionicle: Masks of Power Gameplay Trailer Feels Like a Great Mid-2000s Fan Edit, Demo Revealed

Team Kanohi has returned with a new Bionicle: Masks of Power gameplay trailer that gives us our best look yet at the game’s combat while promising a demo that is set to release on PC via Steam in early 2024. The two-minute trailer is impressive on its own, highlighting some of the different areas players will discover when the full project eventually releases. What really steals the show, however, are the abilities that masks bring to the table, with some able to use wind and rock powers while others grant abilities like superspeed. As for that demo, Team Kanohi has only shared that it will let players take control of Toa Lewa.

Team Kanohi is made up of Bionicle fans, so it’s no surprise to see that the trailer feels tailor-made for those who grew up with the Lego spinoff product in the 2000s. In fact, the video couples overly dramatic hard rock music with majestic footage of Bionicle in the wild, making it feel like a long-forgotten toy commercial that would’ve aired during the height of the toyline’s popularity. Today’s Bionicle: Masks of Power trailer is so good that you’d be forgiven for forgetting that this project is not an official Lego project, and you can see it for yourself below.

Team Kanohi has slowly revealed more from Bionicle: Masks of Power throughout the last few years, promising players an open-world action-adventure game made entirely by die-hard fans. Every glimpse of the game has seemed great so far, though the team has been reluctant to share a release date. If you’re just now discovering the project for yourself, be sure to read our interview with Team Kanohi lead Zachary “ASCII” Ledbetter to learn more about how games like Monster Hunter and Nier helped inspire the game’s combat. Until there is more to share, be sure to stay tuned for more updates on Bionicle: Masks of Power.