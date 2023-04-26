Black Mirror Season 6 Trailer Ends 4-Year Hiatus with Big-Name Stars

Netflix has released the Black Mirror season 6 teaser trailer, which features Aaron Paul, Annie Murphy, Zazie Beetz, Salma Hayek, Josh Hartnett, and more of the big names that will join the dystopian anthology series when it premieres this June. Today’s trailer is especially a shock considering it’s been nearly four years since season 5 dropped for Netflix subscribers, and it already looks like the wait will have been worth it. Aside from the star-studded cast joining the roster this season, the trailer features a variety of snippets from Black Mirror’s upside-down universe that are all backed by a haunting rendition of “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire.” Thankfully, these glimpses don’t give too much away and are sure to unsettle in all the ways fans of the series have come to enjoy. There’s no release date yet, but you can see our first look at the return of Netflix’s infamous show in the Black Mirror season 6 teaser trailer below.

Paul’s inclusion in the show is particularly eyebrow-raising, as Black Mirror season 6 will technically mark his second credit on the show. The actor previously lent his voice talents in the first episode of season 4, USS Callister. Of course, it’s unlikely that the episodes are connected seeing as Black Mirror typically keeps each of its stories separate, but it is still interesting.

Paul, Murphy, Hayek, and Beetz will join an all-star list when Black Mirror season 6 premieres in a couple months. Past leads include the likes of Jon Hamm, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jesse Plemons, Anthony Mackie, and many, many others. Stay tuned for a final release date of Black Mirror season 6 on Netflix this June.