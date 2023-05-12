Blade Prince Academy Is Hades Meets Tactical RPG on Kickstarter, Demo Out Now

Developer Angel Corp and publisher Firesquid Games have unleashed a lengthy Steam demo and Kickstarter campaign for their Hades-inspired tactical RPG, Blade Prince Academy. Its anime art style and strategic fantasy gameplay were given the spotlight in an enticing Kickstarter trailer, and you can meet some of the inhabitants of the city of Abjectalia in the Blade Prince Academy trailer below.

The demo arrives as part of TactiCon 2023 and is only available on Steam. It features over an hour of gameplay, giving players four missions and a boss battle to help get them acquainted with Blade Prince Academy’s real-time-with-pause combat. As players will learn while playing through this small slice of Abjectalia, timing combos is necessary for success. The game isn’t all about strategy gameplay, however, so learn more about its magical story and characters in the short summary below:

Take control of a group of highly-trained magical assassins, the Blade Princes, in the dark city of Abjectalia. As a student at the Blade Prince Academy, your role is to protect the city from all kinds of threats, both internal and external. Unveil the city’s mysteries and combat the gangs, cults, and vampires throwing the city into chaos.

As of the time of this story’s publication, the Blade Prince Academy Kickstarter campaign has secured $4,200 of its $43,690 goal. There are still 48 days left in its campaign, though, giving the team plenty of time to reach its target. Angel Corp and Firesquid estimate the game will be available for March 2024, so hopefully, we can look forward to trying out the full experience on PC via Steam by then.