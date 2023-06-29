Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth Revealed as First New Game in the Franchise in 25 Years

Today, Annapurna Interactive shared the announcement trailer for Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth, the first new game in the Blade Runner franchise in 25 years, for PC via Steam and unspecified consoles. Gameplay details are practically nonexistent, and the announcement trailer doesn’t offer much either. As the name would suggest though, Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth is set between the original Blade Runner movie and its sequel, Blade Runner 2049. It takes place “after the events of the Black Out and asks: what does a Blade Runner do when there are no Replicants left to hunt?”

A narration plays out in the trailer, juxtaposed with lots of moody scenes of basically just random stuff that probably won’t mean much except to the most hardcore fans. The narrator says, “Lots of people lost things in the Blackout. I was lucky. I just lost a job. But now they want me back. Picking through the pieces. Being someone else in places that no longer exist. That’s where you’ll find me. Searching in the land of the dead.” So, yeah, again — not much to go off of. (Also, it’s frustrating that they can’t decide how they want to write “Blackout.”)

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth has no release window yet, and considering how little the announcement trailer has to offer, it stands to reason that it’s in early development at Annapurna Interactive. (Notably, this is the first game that Annapurna itself is developing.) But in the meantime, that Blade Runner 2099 TV show is still in the works from Ridley Scott. We’ll soon find out if this series can be a big commercial failure three or four times in a row.