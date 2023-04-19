Blasphemous 2 Revealed with Brutal Trailer, Launches in Late Summer

Publisher Team17 and developer The Game Kitchen made a surprise appearance during today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase to reveal Blasphemous 2 and announce a late summer 2023 launch. It’s a return to one of the most memorable Metroidvanias from the last few years that is made even more exciting by a release window that is only a few months away. In case you were worried, Blasphemous 2 already looks like a logical leap forward for the gothic 2D sidescroller. You can see the pointy-headed Penitent One return for more hack-and-slash combat in the Blasphemous 2 announcement trailer below.

This isn’t the first time The Game Kitchen has talked about Blasphemous 2, but it is certainly the first time we’re seeing it in action. The description shared during the Indie World Showcase describes the brutal action platformer as an evolution for the series that brings new weapons and, according to producer David Erosa, new design ideas, too. Players can expect a new narrative that follows the Penitent One as he embarks on a pilgrimage through a cursed land that looks just as friendly as the one from the last adventure. Some of those new weapons include hulking clubs, quick rapiers, and combo-heavy blades.

Nintendo has shared more about the game in a press release:

Calling all calloused and wounded souls: Return to follow The Penitent One again through a mysterious land filled with nightmares in this sequel to the nightmarishly fun hack-’n-slash platformer Blasphemous. Explore a dark world that’s faithful to the original game with its skill-based combat and tricky platforming elements, that also improves upon its signature pixel art style and the range of abilities at your disposal. Featuring progression systems, custom builds and an expanded player move set, your judgment awaits on Nintendo Switch this summer.

Blasphemous 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and PC via Steam upon its release date this summer. For more news from the Indie World, check out the release date trailer for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.