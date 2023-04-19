Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Release Date Set for August, as a Jet Set Radio Spiritual Successor

Today’s Nintendo Indie World Showcase had the usual assortment of cute little games that probably won’t set the world on fire but will delight people in their respective niches. However, tucked into a montage at the end of the showcase, Nintendo casually revealed that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk from Team Reptile has a release date of August 18, 2023 on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Team Reptile then separately uploaded a Bomb Rush Cyberfunk release date trailer.

This game has been in development a few years as a spiritual successor to Jet Grind Radio, even including a soundtrack from that game’s composer, Hideki Nagamura. Your crew will be grinding around a future world, dancing around in a hip, cool-person way while performing tricks and tagging the environment with your rad graffiti. The game has a very serious plot, as illustrated by descriptive sentences like, “Red is a graffiti writer who lost his head and instead has an AI robohead.” The story will be about figuring out who cut off your head — while exploring the five city boroughs, evading police, and staking your turf. All typical video game stuff.

It’s great that this game finally has a release date, but it’s equally exciting that Sega itself may finally have a new Jet Grind Radio game in the works.