Blue Lock Chapter 262 Release Date & Time Confirmed

As you patiently wait for the continuation of the Blue Lock anime, why not distract yourself by catching up with the manga in the meantime? Here’s everything you need to know about the Blue Lock chapter 262 release date and time.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 262 Release?

It doesn’t look like we’ll be getting any breaks, which means that Blue Lock chapter 262 should release as per its usual weekly schedule. The official Japanese release should drop on May 21, at around 7 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The English translations are usually a day later, so you should be able to expect them on May 22, though the timing for that is a little less predictable.

We’ve listed a few timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the chapter will be available in your local regions:

Timezone Release Time USA – East Coast May 21, 7 a.m. Eastern Time USA – West Coast May 21, 4 a.m. Pacific Time Europe May 22, 5 p.m. CET Australia May 22, 1 a.m. AST Japan May 22, 12 a.m. JST

Keep in mind that these timings are for the official Japanese release, so if you’re holding out for English translations, be mindful of spoilers as the chapter drops.

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The Blue Lock manga is available to read legally on most of the big comic book and manga platforms. This includes platforms like Crunchyroll, Manga Plus, ComiXology, and VIZ.

In chapter 261, we got the remaining bits of Kaiser’s backstory. The PIFA scout takes him to try out for Bastard Munchen, but even as the team members welcome him and treat him with kindness, Kaiser finds it difficult to respond to that kind of goodwill. He finds it easier to be treated as an object of malice, and ends up alienating himself from the rest of the team.

However, he also realizes that because soccer is a team game, he needs to distinguish himself with a proper weapon so that the team will work with him even if they hate him, and this is how the Kaiser Impact shot was properly developed. His backstory also finally coincides with Ness, and Kaiser uses Ness to center the entire Bastard Munchen play line around him.

That being said, when we get back to present time in the match between Bastard Munchen and PxG, Kaiser tries to go for a second shot and fails again when Rin steals the ball from him. At this point, Isagi tells Kaiser that the team no longer belongs to him. The chapter ends just as Kaiser seems to start undergoing an evolution of his own.

