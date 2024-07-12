The Elusive Samurai Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

It’s easy to see why people are beyond hyped for The Elusive Samurai Episode 2— one episode in, and we can see that it’s gorgeous, has fantastic pacing, and seems to be the anime hit of the summer. Let’s find out when Episode 2 will be released, as well as the best place to watch it.

When Does The Elusive Samurai Episode 2 Release?

Ready to see what adventures await in Episode 2 of The Elusive Samurai? Then you’ll want to tune in on Saturday, June 13, 2024, at the following times:

9:00 am Pacific Time

10:00 am Mountain Time

11:00 am Central Time

12:00 pm Eastern Time

We’re right around the corner to see what Tokiyuki Hojo and company can get into this time around, and it’s bound to be another exciting episode of our new favorite anime. Now, if you’re hoping to get lost in the Elusive Samurai craze, knowing where you can stream the show as soon as it’s available is going to be rather important.

Where Can You Stream The Elusive Samurai Online?

Looking to catch the first episode before diving into Episode 2 of The Elusive Samurai? You’ll find that it is streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll. Unlike other shows that they have on the platform, such as KonoSuba you’ll need to have a subscription if you’re hoping to catch the newest episodes.

Thankfully, while some of their tiers have recently raised in price, you can still subscribe for as low as $7.99 per month if you plan on watching in just one primary location. Plus, if you’re hoping to see if The Elusive Samurai is the show for you, you can also receive a 14-day free trial before subscribing for longer periods.

The Elusive Samurai is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

