The Crunchyroll Price Increase, Explained

If you’re subscribed to Crunchyroll, you may notice that your next charge is slightly more than what you’ve been accustomed to. Let’s find out which Tiers have been affected and see how much the price is jumping up.

Which Tiers Cost More Due To Crunchyroll Price Increase

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

While Crunchyroll has been the premier stop for anime for quite some time, it’s been nearly five years since they’ve had any sort of price jump. Fortunately for one group of fans, they won’t be affected, while other fans are going to need to spend a little more for their anime goodness. You’ll find the price increases below, as per the official Crunchyroll announcement:

Crunchyroll Plan Old Cost New Cost How Many Simultanious Screens? Does This Plan Have Ads? Can You Do Mobile Downloads? Free Plan $0 $0 1 Yes No Fan Plan $7.99 $7.99 1 No No Mega Fan $9.99 $11.99 4 No Yes Ultimate Fan $14.99 $15.99 6 No Yes

As you can see, the two lowest-cost plans, Free and Fan Plans, were unaffected by this recent price change — the brunt of the deal has fallen on the premium plans. However, for those with a tablet or other devices without mobile data capabilities or those who like to watch/share their plans with others, a slight price increase will be hitting your account, effective immediately.

In a quote posted by Crunchyroll:

Crunchyroll announced today that it’s updating the pricing for its Mega Fan and Ultimate Fan subscription tiers in select countries—the platform’s first pricing change since 2019—reflecting the company’s investment in more anime, additional services like music and games, and additional subscriber benefits. Statement via Crunchyroll

It’s also worth noting that the free trial period has been reduced from a 14-day free trial down to a 7-day free trial. This means fans interested in the service will only receive a week to check everything out before needing to either pony up and subscribe or cancel.

Unfortunately for viewers, this is an all too familiar feeling. With every streaming platform raising their prices — Netflix, for example, raised their prices in October with another rumored price increase on the way in 2024 — it’s hard not to feel the burn. We can only hope that prices stay at these levels and don’t continue to rise in the future. Maybe if the Funimation Merger hadn’t happened, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

