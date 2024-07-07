The Elusive Samurai Episode Release Dates & Time

There’s plenty of new anime arriving on screens as part of the Summer 2024 season, but one of the most anticipated titles is The Elusive Samurai. Based on the manga by Yusei Matsui, this series is finally here and so you don’t miss out, here’s when each episode will land.
When Does The Elusive Samurai Release?
The Elusive Samurai debuted its first episode on July 6, 2024, and will release episodes weekly all through the Summer anime season.
There will be 12 episodes of the series total in its first run, and so that you don’t miss out, here’s a look at what date each of them will land on.
|Episode
|Release Date
|Episode 1
|July 6
|Episode 2
|July 13
|Episode 3
|July 20
|Episode 4
|July 27
|Episode 5
|Aug. 3
|Episode 6
|Aug. 10
|Episode 7
|Aug. 17
|Episode 8
|Aug. 24
|Episode 9
|Aug. 31
|Episode 10
|Sept. 7
|Episode 11
|Sept. 14
|Episode 12
|Sept. 21
Anime just like other kinds of media is susceptible to delays, so if these dates change, then we will be updating this table to ensure everything is correct. With this being the case, feel free to check back regularly to stay in the loop.
What Time Do New Episodes of The Elusive Samurai Release?
The Elusive Samurai will first air in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Saturdays before arriving on Crunchyroll that morning in the US. For those in the West, you can check out the show on Crunchyroll at 9:00 am PT each Saturday morning.
This is a big win for fans as it means, as usual, there’s little delay between when the show first airs on Japanese TV, and when it is available to watch in the West.
If you're looking for other recommendations, you can see some of our top picks from the Summer 2024 anime season right here on The Escapist.