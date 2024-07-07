The Elusive Samurai Episode Release Dates & Time

There’s plenty of new anime arriving on screens as part of the Summer 2024 season, but one of the most anticipated titles is The Elusive Samurai. Based on the manga by Yusei Matsui, this series is finally here and so you don’t miss out, here’s when each episode will land.

Recommended Videos

When Does The Elusive Samurai Release?

Image via CloverWorks

The Elusive Samurai debuted its first episode on July 6, 2024, and will release episodes weekly all through the Summer anime season.

There will be 12 episodes of the series total in its first run, and so that you don’t miss out, here’s a look at what date each of them will land on.

Episode Release Date Episode 1 July 6 Episode 2 July 13 Episode 3 July 20 Episode 4 July 27 Episode 5 Aug. 3 Episode 6 Aug. 10 Episode 7 Aug. 17 Episode 8 Aug. 24 Episode 9 Aug. 31 Episode 10 Sept. 7 Episode 11 Sept. 14 Episode 12 Sept. 21

Anime just like other kinds of media is susceptible to delays, so if these dates change, then we will be updating this table to ensure everything is correct. With this being the case, feel free to check back regularly to stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of The Elusive Samurai Release?

The Elusive Samurai will first air in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Saturdays before arriving on Crunchyroll that morning in the US. For those in the West, you can check out the show on Crunchyroll at 9:00 am PT each Saturday morning.

This is a big win for fans as it means, as usual, there’s little delay between when the show first airs on Japanese TV, and when it is available to watch in the West.

If you’re looking for other recommendations, you can see some of our top picks from the Summer 2024 anime season right here on The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy