The Elusive Samurai anime keyart from poster
Image via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

The Elusive Samurai Episode Release Dates & Time

Here are the important dates.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Jul 7, 2024 06:54 pm

There’s plenty of new anime arriving on screens as part of the Summer 2024 season, but one of the most anticipated titles is The Elusive Samurai. Based on the manga by Yusei Matsui, this series is finally here and so you don’t miss out, here’s when each episode will land.

Recommended Videos

When Does The Elusive Samurai Release?

An image showing two characters from The Elusive Samurai anime adaptation, headlining an article about the upcoming anime
Image via CloverWorks

The Elusive Samurai debuted its first episode on July 6, 2024, and will release episodes weekly all through the Summer anime season.

There will be 12 episodes of the series total in its first run, and so that you don’t miss out, here’s a look at what date each of them will land on.

EpisodeRelease Date
Episode 1July 6
Episode 2July 13
Episode 3July 20
Episode 4July 27
Episode 5Aug. 3
Episode 6Aug. 10
Episode 7Aug. 17
Episode 8Aug. 24
Episode 9Aug. 31
Episode 10Sept. 7
Episode 11Sept. 14
Episode 12Sept. 21

Anime just like other kinds of media is susceptible to delays, so if these dates change, then we will be updating this table to ensure everything is correct. With this being the case, feel free to check back regularly to stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of The Elusive Samurai Release?

The Elusive Samurai will first air in Japan at 11:30 pm JST on Saturdays before arriving on Crunchyroll that morning in the US. For those in the West, you can check out the show on Crunchyroll at 9:00 am PT each Saturday morning.

This is a big win for fans as it means, as usual, there’s little delay between when the show first airs on Japanese TV, and when it is available to watch in the West.

If you’re looking for other recommendations, you can see some of our top picks from the Summer 2024 anime season right here on The Escapist.

Post Tag:
The Elusive Samurai
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]