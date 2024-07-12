Quality Assurance in Another World Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

After a great first episode, fans can hardly wait to see what Quality Assurance in Another World Episode 2 is going to be like. Let’s find out when the next episode will be ready to premiere, as well as the best place to stream it.

When Does Quality Assurance in Another World Episode 2 Release?

Unlike most anime, Quality Assurance in Another World has a unique time that each episode comes out, seemingly to match its quirky nature. If you’re hoping to catch the premiere of Episode 2 on July 12, 2024, you’ll need to be tuned in at the following time:

10:23 am Pacific Time

11:23 am Mountain Time

12:23 pm Central Time

1:23 pm Eastern Time

Why they decided to release this at such an interesting time is beyond me, but it makes it much easier to remember when I’ve got to tune in, that’s for sure. Speaking of tuning in, where can we go to watch this unique new anime series?

Where to Stream Quality Assurance in Another World Online

If you’re hoping to stream the latest episodes of Quality Assurance in Another World, including the upcoming Episode 2, you’ll want to tune into Crunchyroll. Much like other fantastic anime, such as The Elusive Samurai, Crunchyroll has exclusive streaming rights for this particular anime.

If you’re hoping to catch the latest episodes, you must sign up for a subscription. While a few plans have recently gone up in price, you’ll find that the standard Fan option is cheap enough to enjoy all of these great shows without breaking the bank. While Quality Assurance in Another World may eventually be free to watch on the platform, it’s going to take quite some time before that happens.

Does Quality Assurance in Another World Have An English Dub?

While some fans are keen on watching their favorite shows in their native language, others may wait until there is an English dubbing available to finally tune in. If you’re hoping to catch this as soon as it premieres, you’ll need to settle on an English-subbed version for the time being. There is currently no news about an English dub coming just yet, but we can expect a dub in the immediate future.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Quality Assurance in Another World Episode 2.

Quality Assurance in Another World is available to stream now on Crunchyroll.

