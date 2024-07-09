Quality Assurance in Another World keyart from Crunchyroll
Quality Assurance in Another World Episode Release Dates & Time

The best way to start a Friday.
Quality Assurance in Another World is finally here bringing more fantasy fun to the Summer 2024 anime season. Nobody wants to miss out, and so you don’t here’s a look at the expected release dates and times for the entirety of the season.

When Does Quality Assurance in Another World Release?

Nikola looks up and smiles

The first episode of Quality Assurance in Another World aired on Friday, July 5, 2024. It will be followed by weekly releases throughout the Summer 2024 anime season, and it is expected to run for a total of 13 episodes.

There’s a lot of fantasy adventure to come, and so you don’t miss out, here’s a look at the expected date for each of the episodes.

EpisodeDate
Episode 1July 5
Episode 2July 12
Episode 3July 19
Episode 4July 26
Episode 5Aug. 2
Episode 6Aug. 9
Episode 7Aug. 16
Episode 8Aug. 23
Episode 9Aug. 30
Episode 10Sept. 6
Episode 11Sept. 13
Episode 12Sept. 20
Episode 13Sept. 27

These dates are when you can expect to get new Quality Assurance in Another World content as of right now, but if anything changes then this table will be updated. That means you can check back as often as you need so that you’re kept in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of Quality Assurance in Another World Release?

You can watch Quality Assurance in Another World via Crunchyroll at 11:30 am PT on Fridays each week as episodes arrive. They will first air in Japan at 2:23 on Saturdays JST before arriving on the streaming service in the West shortly after.

The best part is that not only will the Japanese version arrive at that time, but dubbed versions of the show will also be made available with no delay.

You can check out more recommendations for the Summer 2024 anime season right here at The Escapist.

