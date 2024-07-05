Quality Assurance in Another World Release Date Confirmed

The acclaimed manga series Quality Assurance in Another World, created by Masamichi Sato, is receiving its own anime series produced by 100Studio and Studio Palette. Here’s the confirmed release date of the Quality Assurance in Another World anime premiere.

Quality Assurance in Another World is set to debut on July 6, 2024, at 2:23 am Japanese Standard Time as part of the late night anime programming block Animeism on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS. After accounting for time zone differences, this places the Quality Assurance in Another World release date at 1:23 pm EST on July 5, 2024. The series has been licensed to Crunchyroll for international distribution in many territories, including North America, and is set to be simulcast through its streaming platform. East Asia and Southeast Asia distribution will be handled by Medialink through the company’s Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

For those interested in reading Sato’s manga series to prepare for the Quality Assurance in Another World anime and compare it to the adaptation, the series has received an official English translation published by Kodansha USA. So far, the first ten manga volumes have been published in North America, with an eleventh on its way while the series itself currently remains ongoing in Japan after launching in May 2020.

Quality Assurance in Another World takes place in the fantasy realm of Felnarc, which is divided into five rival nations. After a girl named Nikola is rescued from a fierce dragon by a royal investigator named Haga, she decides to leave her quiet small town life behind to see the wonders that the wider world has to offer. Journeying with Haga, Nikola discovers secrets about the true nature of Felnarc that completely shakes her worldview as she embarks on this epic quest.

