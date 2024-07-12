Failure Frame Episode 3 Release Date Confirmed

Want to know what the Failure Frame Episode 3 release date is so that you can finally rest knowing that you’re not going to miss the next episode? Well we’ve got some good news for you because that specific service is what we’re here to provide.

The Failure Frame Episode 3 release date is July 18th. Failure Frame is one of the few Thursday anime this season, and it could well be because it’s had so much hype around it, even before the very enjoyable first and second episodes launched. We’re all keen to see what’s going on with Touka’s skills, and also what his own cruelty has made him do in the past and what it’ll have him do in the present.

What Happens in Failure Frame Episode 2?

Picking up with Touka, surrounded by a couple of monsters, Touka gets an abrupt message that says he can’t just spam his skills. Upon realizing that it’s far more than two enemies, Touka does his best to spam his skills and push through, and while he nearly kicks the bucket, one of the beasts he poisoned dies, and he levels up a lot. Dark Souls would never.

Touka spends the next few minutes just fully power-leveling his skills and trying to wrap his head around the tutorial, all the while becoming substantially more powerful. Maybe the Goddes made a big old mistake by sending him here and annoying him. Touka then stumbles across some gear once the remaining monsters flee and then has to figure out food. It all looks gross; let’s not go into it. He does, at least, discover he secretly has a bag of holding with some coke and jerky in it. Sure?

We get to see Touka doing some more hunting and exploring for a bit and leveling up, of course, and all intermingled with Touka’s very mixed childhood. After exploring for a bit more, he comes across a new floor and some strange rooms, and in one, he finds Anglin, the Hero of Darkness. He also finds a note explaining his fate, along with a special book and some scrolls as well, all of which seem to be forbidden. He also finds a warning about the Soul Eater, his very first proper boss.

There’s not much foreshadowing here, though, as the fight isn’t saved for Failure Frame Episode 3. Touka finds the Soul Eater shortly after this and has to battle with it to get the gem he needs to escape. Top-tier boss design here, too, as the Soul Eater is deeply creepy. After what seems like a tough fight, but not really, Toukla obliterates the arrogant monsters. Touka takes the gem as his prize, but not before bidding farewell to the spirits trapped by the Soul Eater.

Failure Frame is streaming now on Crunchyroll.

