Image Source: Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

Blue Lock Chapter 265 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Jun 2, 2024 10:00 pm

Waiting week to week for a new Blue Lock chapter to drop can be quite hellish, especially when we’re in the middle of an important match. That said, here’s everything you need to know about the release of Blue Lock chapter 265.

Recommended Videos

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 265 Release?

There’s no break this week, which means that Blue Lock chapter 265 is set to be released on June 11, 7 a.m. Eastern Time. As always, do note that this is for the official English translation release, which means that leaks and spoilers are usually bound to surface a day or two before. You’ll want to be wary of spoilers floating around online if you’re holding out for the translations.

We’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the chapter goes live in your region:

TimezoneRelease Date and Time
USA – East CoastJune 11, 7 a.m. Eastern Time
USA – West CoastJune 11, 4 a.m. Pacific Time
EuropeJune 11, 5 p.m. CET
AustraliaJune 12, 1 a.m. AST
JapanJune 12, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The Blue Lock manga is available to read legally on most of the big comic book and manga platforms. This includes platforms like Crunchyroll, Manga Plus, ComiXology, and VIZ.

In chapter 264, we got a quick backstory segment for Kiyora Jin, who’s been pretty silent for a while now. However, it seems he’s set to be a key playmaker as he’s in a position where he needs to decide whether he’ll support Isagi or Kaiser in scoring the next goal. The chapter ended with the ball in Ness’ possession, and it remains to be seen whether Ness will continue to support Kaiser in Bastard Munchen, or break free and do something completely different.

Post Tag:
Blue Lock
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article One Piece Chapter 1116 Recap & Spoilers
The Iron Giant standing imposingly in One Piece Chapter 1116
The Iron Giant standing imposingly in One Piece Chapter 1116
The Iron Giant standing imposingly in One Piece Chapter 1116
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
One Piece Chapter 1116 Recap & Spoilers
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Will There Be Noragami Season 3?
Yato stands with Hiyori in a snowy forest
Yato stands with Hiyori in a snowy forest
Yato stands with Hiyori in a snowy forest
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Will There Be Noragami Season 3?
Sam Stone Sam Stone Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Ms. Tamayo In Demon Slayer, Explained
Tamayo casts a spell
Tamayo casts a spell
Tamayo casts a spell
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Ms. Tamayo In Demon Slayer, Explained
Sam Stone Sam Stone Jun 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article One Piece Chapter 1116 Recap & Spoilers
The Iron Giant standing imposingly in One Piece Chapter 1116
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
One Piece Chapter 1116 Recap & Spoilers
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab Jun 2, 2024
Read Article Will There Be Noragami Season 3?
Yato stands with Hiyori in a snowy forest
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Will There Be Noragami Season 3?
Sam Stone Sam Stone Jun 1, 2024
Read Article Ms. Tamayo In Demon Slayer, Explained
Tamayo casts a spell
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Ms. Tamayo In Demon Slayer, Explained
Sam Stone Sam Stone Jun 1, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].