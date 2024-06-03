Blue Lock Chapter 265 Release Date & Time Confirmed

Waiting week to week for a new Blue Lock chapter to drop can be quite hellish, especially when we’re in the middle of an important match. That said, here’s everything you need to know about the release of Blue Lock chapter 265.

When Does Blue Lock Chapter 265 Release?

There’s no break this week, which means that Blue Lock chapter 265 is set to be released on June 11, 7 a.m. Eastern Time. As always, do note that this is for the official English translation release, which means that leaks and spoilers are usually bound to surface a day or two before. You’ll want to be wary of spoilers floating around online if you’re holding out for the translations.

We’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the chapter goes live in your region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast June 11, 7 a.m. Eastern Time USA – West Coast June 11, 4 a.m. Pacific Time Europe June 11, 5 p.m. CET Australia June 12, 1 a.m. AST Japan June 12, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Blue Lock?

The Blue Lock manga is available to read legally on most of the big comic book and manga platforms. This includes platforms like Crunchyroll, Manga Plus, ComiXology, and VIZ.

In chapter 264, we got a quick backstory segment for Kiyora Jin, who’s been pretty silent for a while now. However, it seems he’s set to be a key playmaker as he’s in a position where he needs to decide whether he’ll support Isagi or Kaiser in scoring the next goal. The chapter ended with the ball in Ness’ possession, and it remains to be seen whether Ness will continue to support Kaiser in Bastard Munchen, or break free and do something completely different.

