Blue Period Live Action Movie Release Date

Blue Period is one of the hidden gems of anime that debuted on Netflix back in 2021 and since then it has gone on to garner a massive following and even enough intrigue to warrant a live-action movie. Now we know the release date.

When Does the Live-Action Blue Period Movie Come Out?

The Blue Period live-action movie will be arriving in theaters across Japan on Aug. 9, 2024. That means Japanese fans don’t have long to wait before they can see it for themselves, however, as of right now there is no scheduled international release date for the movie.

This shouldn’t come as a big shock given it is typically the case with Japanese movies both animated and live-action, however, given the success of the Blue Period anime we’d expect it will get a release in the West eventually.

Now with a new trailer to dive into it has been confirmed that the movie will tell a story based on the original story similar to that fans watched in the anime. Once again it will follow Yatora as he leaves the studying life behind to pursue his passion for painting.

Playing Yatora in this live-action film will be Gordon Maeda who anime fans might remember from the live-action Tokyo Revengers film. Other stars attached to the movie include Fumiya Takahashi who will play Ryuji, Rihito Itagaki starring as Yotasuke, and Hiyori Sakurada rounding out the main cast as Maru.

If you’re eager to check out this live-action film in the West, sadly you’ll need to stick to the anime for the time being, however, once we have information about an international release this article will be updated to reflect the news. That means you can check back here to stay in the loop and be notified as soon as Blue Period heads abroad.

