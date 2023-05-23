Blue Protocol Release Date Delayed to 2024 in West, Launches in Japan in June

Bandai Namco has announced that its free-to-play action RPG Blue Protocol has a release date of June 14, 2023 for PC – but only in Japan (via Gematsu). Players in the West now have a much longer wait thanks to a new delay. Originally, Amazon Games was set to bring the online project’s anime art style, colorful characters, and combat to PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S in the latter half of 2023. That release window has now shifted to 2024, with a PC closed beta test taking place sometime later this year instead. A start date for the test will be revealed at a later time, and pre-registration is now available on the Blue Protocol website.

Delays are always hard, but the wait is especially difficult for Blue Protocol, a game that Bandai Namco announced nearly four years ago. For a game that still had many years of development left, the project’s reveal trailer showed fans quite a bit of what it has in store. Come 2024 (or next month if you’re in Japan), players will be treated to a cel-shaded anime MMO with deep character customization and action-based combat. Traveling with other players is important for those hoping to have an easier time tackling enemies, but it also brings opportunities to engage in raids and quests. For more on what Bandai Namco describes as Blue Protocol’s “epic journey through time,” you can read the short synopsis below:

You are on a quest to uncover the truth about your origins. On your travels you meet people from many worlds and make new friends with whom you share your adventures. Eventually, you find yourself facing an inescapable destiny that will determine the fate of planet Regnas.

Blue Protocol comes to PC and consoles in the West with a release date sometime in 2024. Players in Japan need only wait a few weeks to try it out for themselves. In the meantime, keep checking in with us for any updates.