Blumhouse knows horror. It produced the newest Halloween trilogy. Also, it has dipped its toes into video games, as it is producing the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s film. But that taste just wasn’t enough for the company. Now, it has been revealed via Bloody Disgusting that Blumhouse has created a new subsidiary called Blumhouse Games. It will produce original horror video games for mobile, PC, and consoles. So don’t expect a game based on Get Out, for example.

Blumhouse Games will work with independent game developers to create the titles. The corporation will look for indie games with budgets below $10 million to help finance. Zach Wood will act as president and Don Sechler as CFO of the new entity. Wood has produced video games for over 25 years, including titles like The Unfinished Swan and Bound at PlayStation’s Santa Monica Studio. Sechler also did work for Sony as PlayStation’s head of finance, operations, and strategy.

Media companies are no stranger to jumping into the world of video games. In 2021, Netflix Games launched and even bought Oxenfree maker Night School Studio. Since video games are a multi-billion-dollar industry, it’s no surprise to see movie and television studios wanting a piece of the pie.