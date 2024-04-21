Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 Release Date and Time

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is in full swing and Chapter 9 might have been the biggest yet. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting news on what’s next and we won’t know for sure until Chapter 10 arrives. Here’s exactly when Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 will be released.

When Does Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 Release?

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 will launch on May 20, 2024, at 8 am PT. The Chapter will be available to read for free via the Viz Media website, along with the other two most recent additions. That means you can catch up on anything you missed in Chapters 8 and 9 before starting Chapter 10.

Of course, you can expect spoilers for Chapter 10 to arrive sometime the week before its release. There’s no way of knowing what day these will arrive, but if it is anything like Chapter 9 it should take over social media within hours.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 is expected to continue elaborating on the developments for Himawari’s powers that were unveiled after Chapter 9. It should also show us more of Boruto’s quest to stop the Leaf village’s newest intruders. And that’s just a taste of what we expect to happen in this next chapter.

While the month-long wait between chapters can be grueling, the good news is that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 should be a similar length to previous releases, which have all been around 40 pages long. That’s a whole lot of Boruto to enjoy in late May.

If you aren’t yet caught up on the events of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex you can catch up with Chapters available to read on the Viz Media website with a subscription now. You can also read the original Boruto with this same subscription, and all of your other favorite Shonen Jump series.

