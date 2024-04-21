Himawari winking in Boruto
Screenshot via Studio Pierrot
Anime & Manga

Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 Release Date and Time

We're all waiting.
Ryan Galloway
Published: Apr 21, 2024 07:45 pm

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is in full swing and Chapter 9 might have been the biggest yet. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting news on what’s next and we won’t know for sure until Chapter 10 arrives. Here’s exactly when Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 will be released.

When Does Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 Release?

Boruto ready to fight Kawaki in Episode 1
Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 will launch on May 20, 2024, at 8 am PT. The Chapter will be available to read for free via the Viz Media website, along with the other two most recent additions. That means you can catch up on anything you missed in Chapters 8 and 9 before starting Chapter 10.

Of course, you can expect spoilers for Chapter 10 to arrive sometime the week before its release. There’s no way of knowing what day these will arrive, but if it is anything like Chapter 9 it should take over social media within hours.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 is expected to continue elaborating on the developments for Himawari’s powers that were unveiled after Chapter 9. It should also show us more of Boruto’s quest to stop the Leaf village’s newest intruders. And that’s just a taste of what we expect to happen in this next chapter.

While the month-long wait between chapters can be grueling, the good news is that Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 10 should be a similar length to previous releases, which have all been around 40 pages long. That’s a whole lot of Boruto to enjoy in late May.

If you aren’t yet caught up on the events of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex you can catch up with Chapters available to read on the Viz Media website with a subscription now. You can also read the original Boruto with this same subscription, and all of your other favorite Shonen Jump series.

Boruto
Boruto: Two Blue Vortex
Is There A Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Anime Release Date?
Boruto weilding sword in battle against Kawaki
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Is There A Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Anime Release Date?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 21, 2024
Is There A Tokyo Revengers Season 3 English Dub Release Date?
Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Izana Kurokawa standing on building
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Is There A Tokyo Revengers Season 3 English Dub Release Date?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 21, 2024
Naruto Studio President Says Censorship Can Kill an Anime's Global Appeal
Jiraya eyes covered by sexy jutsu
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Naruto Studio President Says Censorship Can Kill an Anime’s Global Appeal
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 21, 2024
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]