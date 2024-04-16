Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9. As a new threat continues its siege of the Leaf Village what will Boruto do, and will he finally reunite with Kawaki? Here’s what leaks have shown for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9.

What Happened in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 9?

Screenshot via Studio Pierrot

According to leaks that have surfaced online, Chapter 9 starts with the new Team 10 facing off against Hidari and Jura. Shikadai looks to stall until backup arrives, as he knows that they won’t be able to beat them alone.

Jura reveals that the only person they’re interested in is Himawari then launches a wood-style attack in an attempt to capture her. Team 10 attack together freeing Himawari from the wood-style restraints and while they want to run they also don’t want the enemy to escape and so choose to stay and fight as long as they can.

We then get a page showing Kawaki being woken up by Amado before switching perspectives to Kashin Koji who tells Boruto that Jura and Hidari are on the move. After finding out they’re after Himawari, Boruto rushes to their location.

Brothers Reunited

Kawaki is told by Delta that the enemy let them live, but he can sense someone coming. Boruto arrives standing on the rooftop across from Kawaki. Boruto tells Kawaki he doesn’t have time for any games, but then Kawaki fires rods at him. These are dodged with ease. Boruto continues to dodge all of the attacks before using his incredible speed to dash at Kawaki and punch him in the stomach. Boruto tells Delta to take care of Kawaki and prepares to leave, but Kawaki activates his Karma, which in turn triggers Boruto’s own.

Boruto runs away leaving Kawaki with the idea that he must still be afraid of Karma, and the possibility of Momoshiki taking over again. The battle between Team 10 and Jura continues to rage on. Jura uses a Bijuu Bomb, but the students survive the impact. Sarada and Sumire get close as Team 10 manages to escape the scene, but Jura begins to chase them.

An Old Friend Returns

Himawari enters her own mind, seeing visions while being carried from the scene on Ino’s ride. Inside her mind, we see none other than a small version of Kurama, it seems she’s in the Bijuu Realm and that the Nine-Tailed Fox is still alive.

That’s all the leaks have unveiled for this latest chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. You can check out Chapter 9 officially when it arrives on April 18.

