Bruce Campbell Confirms His Spider-Man & Doctor Strange Characters Are the Same

There are two things that have been in most of Sam Raimi’s movies: The Classic and Bruce Campbell. The latter has revealed that in Raimi’s Marvel efforts (the Spider-Man trilogy, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), what seemed like multiple characters were actually all the same guy.

Campbell showed up in what we all assumed were multiple cameo roles in Raimi’s Marvel films. First appearing in Spider-Man (2002) as a wrestling announcer, followed by a theater usher in Spider-Man 2, then a waiter in Spider-Man 3, and finally a pizza ball street vendor in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Speaking with ComicBook.com while promoting the upcoming show Discontinued, the actor and living chin revealed that all of those characters were actually one character stretched across the multiverse, like a less threatening version of Kang the Conqueror.

“The cameos are like, in the Spider-Man movies – if you know anything about the multiverse, you know now, retroactively, I’m in the multiverse now because of Doctor Strange,” Campbell said. “I’m not a pizza vendor, OK? That would be a massive mistake to think I’m just a pizza vendor, or an usher, or a ring announcer, or a maître d’. It’s called the multiverse, my friend. So, yes, he is the same character, but we don’t know who he really is. It has not been revealed yet. I just got off the phone with the guys at Marvel, and we’re getting close to finding out.”

Of course, Bruce Campbell did not just get off the phone with Marvel about a grand reveal that he is indeed an important multiversal character, but with Johnathan Majors’ legal troubles putting his future in the franchise in doubt, anything could be possible, right? It’s not entirely out of the blue, either, as a fan theory has been floating around for a while that Campbell’s character is actually an alternate version of Spider-Man villain Mysterio. The idea stems from the fact that Raimi’s fourth Spider-Man film was set to star Campbell as Mysterio himself, but that never happened as the studio rebooted the franchise instead.