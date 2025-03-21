Bullet Cart Codes (March 2025) [Bug fixed]

Updated March 21, 2025 We looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Trust me, Bullet Cart is totally not the same as Dead Rails. You do have to drag gold and fuel your cart while facing dangers on the road, but the enemies are different, and you’re fueling a cart, not a train, so it’s not the same experience.

We’re waiting for Bullet Cart codes just like you are, and once the developers add them to the game, we’ll add them to the list below. Speaking of games that totally aren’t the same, you should check out our Dead Sails Codes article and survive sailing down a river infested with enemies.

Follow this article to get updates

All Bullet Cart Codes List

Active Bullet Cart Codes

There are no active Bullet Cart codes.

Expired Bullet Cart Codes

There are no expired Bullet Cart codes.

Related: Exiled Roblox Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Bullet Cart

Screenshot by The Escapist

There isn’t a Bullet Cart code redemption system yet, but we suspect that there will be one soon. They’ve added a codes channel on Discord, so we can only assume that the developers are planning to implement codes in one of the future updates.

How to Get More Bullet Cart Codes

You don’t have to look far to find Bullet Cart codes because we’ll be adding them all to this list. You can bookmark our article and come back here whenever you want. If you’re looking for additional sources, then look into the Bullet Cart Discord for more information.

Why Are My Bullet Cart Codes Not Working?

If the Bullet Cart codes aren’t working, copy those codes from this list and paste them into the game to double-check because you might have made a typo. If they still don’t work, then you’ve found expired codes that need to be reported to us ASAP.

What is Bullet Cart?

Bullet Cart is a challenging game where you have to carry precious gold on a cart without losing your life. Bandits will attack you, but thankfully, you’ll have guns and other supplies to aid you. Until you reach the finish line, you can’t rest for a minute.

You should also check out our Desert Detectors Codes and Edward the Man-Eating Train Codes for more exciting rewards.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy