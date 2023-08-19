Bungie Teases “Lighthearted, Comedic” Project Inspired by Life Sims and “Frog-Type” Games

Bungie is already busy with continuing to support Destiny 2 and bringing the Marathon reboot to fruition, but that’s not all it’s working on. As part of a call-out for new applicants, Bungie has teased that it’s working on several new “incubation” projects, including one game that sounds much lighter than the company’s background in shooters might suggest.

In a post on X, the team hinted that this new game is again based in a science-fantasy setting, but that it will feature a “lighthearted, comedic world”. It also has a broad range of influences, including “fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games”. While the others are pretty straightforward, exactly what a “frog-type” game is is anyone’s guess. Maybe it’s a reference to the classic Frogger, or the surprisingly popular Frog Detective games, or maybe even the recent Miasma Chronicles, where anthropomorphic mutant frogs are one of the first enemies you encounter. I’d love to hear your thoughts.

More seriously, the designers are also aiming to ensure whatever this new game is matches Bungie’s legacy of unparalleled gamefeel, alongside depth and mastery, suggesting that it will probably be another multiplayer effort. Meanwhile, a look through the available job listings for the incubation projects at Bungie also make mention of using traditional animation styles, live service experience, and mobile experience, all alongside ideas that sound like they fit with the ethos of this game.

With this project still being in the incubation phase, it’s likely still a very long way from release — and let’s not forget that Marathon doesn’t yet have a release window either. Still, we’ll keep an out for more information, and in the meantime let us know what you think the team might be cooking up.