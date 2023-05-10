You Can Buy Tears of the Kingdom for $20 at GameStop with a Special Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches on Friday, May 12, and the number of preorders for this game has to be absolutely staggering. But if you’re a Zelda enthusiast and haven’t preordered the game already, you might want to give this deal a look: GameStop is offering Tears of the Kingdom to buy for just $20 if you trade in two games on a specific list of applicable titles made available at the GameStop website. The list of eligible games is surprisingly large, so if you’re not the sentimental type and won’t regret getting rid of games you don’t play anymore, $20 Tears of the Kingdom at GameStop might be the ticket for you.

List of Games You Can Trade in to Buy $20 Tears of the Kingdom at GameStop

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp (SWI)

Amazing Spiderman 2 (PS4, XB1)

Animal Crossing New Horizon (SWI)

Astral Chain (SWI)

Atomic Heart (PS4, PS5, XBX)

Bayonetta 2 (SWI)

Bayonetta Origins Cereza and the Lost Demon (SWI)

Blood Bowl 3 Brutal Edition (PS4, PS5, XBX)

Bravely Default (3DS)

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II (PS4, PS5, XBX)

Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII (PS4, PS5, SWI)

Danganronpa Decadence (SWI)

Dark Souls Remastered (SWI)

Dead Space (PS5, XBX)

Deadpool (PS4, XB1)

Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba (SWI)

Demon’s Souls (PS5)

Detective Pikachu (3DS)

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition (PS5)

Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze (SWI)

DRAGON BALL Z KAKAROT (SWI)

Dragon Quest XI S Echoes of an Elusive Age (SWI)

Dying Light Platinum (SWI)

Elden Ring (PS4)

Elder Scrolls V Skyrim (SWI)

Evil West (PS5, XBX)

Final Fantasy VII Re Intergrade (PS5)

Fire Emblem Awakening (3DS)

Fire Emblem Engage (SWI)

Fire Emblem Fates Birthright (3DS)

Fire Emblem Fates Conquest (3DS)

Five Nights at Freddys Security (PS4, PS5)

Forza Horizons 5 (XBX)

Forza Motorsport 7 (XB1)

Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut (PS5)

God of War Ragnarok (2 Disc) (PS4)

God of War Ragnarok (PS5)

Gotham Knights (PS5)

Gran Turismo 7 (2 disc) (PS4)

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition (SWI)

Guilty Gear Strive (PS4)

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5, XBX)

Hollow Knight (SWI)

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4, PS5)

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity (SWI)

Hyrule Warriors Definitive (SWI)

Kid Icarus Uprising (3DS)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (SWI)

Kirby Planet Robobot (3DS)

Kirby Star Allies (SWI)

Last of Us Part 1 (PS5)

Last of Us Part II (2 Disc) (PS4)

Last of Us Remastered (PS4)

Legend of Zelda Breath of Wild (SWI)

Legend of Zelda Links Awakening (SWI)

Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask (3DS)

Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword (SWI)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 (SWI)

Mario and Sonic at the Olympics (SWI)

Mario Golf: Super Rush (SWI)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (SWI)

Mario Party Superstars (SWI)

Mario Strikers Battle League (SWI)

Mario+Rabbids Sparks of Hope (SWI)

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 (SWI)

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy (PS4, SWI)

Metroid Dread (SWI)

Metroid Prime Remastered (SWI)

Metroid Samus Returns (3DS)

Minecraft Legends Deluxe (PS4, PS5, SWI, XBX)

Minecraft Story Mode Complete (SWI)

MLB The Show 22 (SWI)

MLB The Show 23 (PS4, PS5, SWI, XB1, XBX)

Monster Energy Supercross 6 (PS4, PS5, XBX)

Monster Hunter Stories (3DS)

Need For Speed Unbound (PS5)

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe (SWI)

Nintendo Switch Sports (SWI)

Octopath Traveler (SWI)

Octopath Traveler 2 (PS4, PS5, SWI)

One Piece Odyssey (PS4, PS5, XBX)

Paper Mario The Origami King (SWI)

Persona 5 Royal (SWI)

PGA Tour (PS5, XBX)

Pikmin 3 Deluxe (SWI)

Pokemon Alpha Sapphire (3DS)

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond (SWI)

Pokemon Legends Arceus (SWI)

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu! (SWI)

Pokemon Let’s Go, Eevee! (SWI)

Pokemon Moon (3DS)

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue (SWI)

Pokemon Omega Ruby (3DS)

Pokemon Scarlet (SWI)

Pokemon Shield (SWI)

Pokemon Shield Plus Expansion Pass (SWI)

Pokemon Shining Pearl (SWI)

Pokemon Sword (SWI)

Pokemon Sword Plus Expansion Pass (SWI)

Pokemon Ultra Moon (3DS)

Pokemon Ultra Sun (3DS)

Pokemon Violet (SWI)

Pokemon X (3DS)

Pokemon Y (3DS)

Pokken Tournament DX (SWI)

Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart (PS5)

Resident Evil 4 (PS4, PS5, XBX)

Resident Evil Village Gold (PS5)

Rocket League (SWI)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (PS4, PS5)

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice (PS4, XB1)

Sifu (PS5, SWI)

Sniper Elite 5 (PS4)

Sonic Frontiers (PS4, PS5, SWI, XBX)

Spider-Man Miles Morales (PS4, PS5)

Splatoon 3 (SWI)

Stray (PS4, PS5)

Super Mario 3D All-Stars (SWI)

Super Mario 3D World+Bowser Fury (SWI)

Super Mario Maker 2 (SWI)

Super Mario Odyssey (SWI)

Super Mario Party (SWI)

Super Smash Bros Ultimate (SWI)

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (SWI)

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PS4, SWI)

TMNT Cowabunga Collection (PS5)

Transformers Rise of Dark Spark (PS4)

Uncharted Legacy Collection (PS5)

Wild Hearts (PS5)

Witcher 3 (PS5)

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty (PS5)

WWE 2K23 (PS4, PS5, XB1)

Xenoblade Chronicles (SWI)

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Torna ~ The Golden Country (SWI)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (SWI)

Yoshi’s Crafted World (SWI)

This offer for $20 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available through May 20 at GameStop and has to be part of one specific sales transaction, so it’s time to decide what games you are willing to trade in. Me personally, I keep all my games, and as retro games continue to balloon in value, it’s not a bad idea to hold on to them, whether you’re sentimental or just a capitalist.

