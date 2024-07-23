Bye Bye, Earth Episode 3’s Release Date, Confirmed

Bye Bye, Earth Episode 3 is one of the most interesting shows on this season’s vast roster, which is quite an accomplishment, and it’s still gaining steam. So, if you want to avoid any and all spoilers, here’s the confirmed release date of Bye Bye, Earth Episode 3.

The Bye Bye, Earth Episode 3 release date is July 26. In terms of a specific time, it hits Crunchyroll at 8 AM PT and 11 AM ET, which makes it an excellent choice for your lunch break, if you work a normal job and get a normal lunch break.

What Happens in Bye Bye, Earth Episode 2?

Having slain her former master in the first episode, we see Belle heading to what appears to be the capital city and chatting with a barkeep. It’s here that trouble kicks off, and she ends up in a fight. This fight is integral to Belle’s story because it’s where it’s shown that her curse appears to be stopping her from harming other humanoids, but also possibly just anything living at all. Instead of slashing, her sword also breaks objects and knocks people around.

After a few more chats and a brief stay in prison, Belle ends up in front of the god of the world, who has a dual form to represent the duality of the society there. The horrifying visage tells her she will need to fight someone she’s fought before to prove herself worthy of becoming a Nomad. The fight may well happen in the next episode, but we’ll have to wait for Bye Bye, Earth‘s Episode 3 release date to come around to find out.

