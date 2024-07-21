That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 16 Release Date Confirmed

When is the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 16 release date? Rimuru remains one of the best isekai protagonists we’ve ever had, so it’s no shock that a huge number of people want to know when he’s going to be back on our screens next.

Recommended Videos

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 16 release date is July 26th.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime took a small break partway through the season, which has thrown things off a bit, but it seems as though we’re back on track for the rest of season 3 of this excellent show. There are a lot of episodes too, so if you’re interested in starting the show and have somehow ended up here, start as soon as you can.

It’s good news too because season 3 of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime has been a really interesting one, with it flitting between political intrigue, high-stakes overpowered battles, and game design pretty seamlessly. We’re very much enjoying it all because any time there is more chance to watch the nation of Tempest is a good time for all.

Related: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode Release Dates and Time

We’re especially interested to see how the next meeting of the Octogram will go, along with the huge number of royals and everyone else that Rimuru has invited to see his special dungeon. Who knows, maybe we’ll even get to meet a few more otherworlders, too, and figure out why Rimuru was born with such an absurd level of power to begin with. If not, at least it’ll be a good time for everyone involved, even if it occasionally gets dark.

So tune in to find out what happens next in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, Episode 16.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy