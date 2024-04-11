Can Necrozma Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Necrozma, the third legendary from the Alolan Region and strongest of the Ultra Beasts, is making its Pokemon GO debut during Pokemon GO Fest 2024. But before players spend their hard-earned Raid Passes on Necrozma Pokemon GO raids, it’s important to know whether or not this Legendary can be shiny.

Is Shiny Necrozma In Pokemon GO?

Yes, Shiny Necrozma will debut alongside its regular form in raids. The odds of finding a Shiny Necrozma are somewhere between 1/10 and 1/20. So, if you have the Raid Passes stocked up, Necrozma raids are well worth your time and effort.

What Does Shiny Necrozma Look Like?

Normal Necrozma is a sleek midnight black with multi-colored geometric shapes for a face. Shiny Necrozma is very different, changing from black to royal blue. Of course, the vibrancy of the blue differs from game to game. It’s brighter in Home and Scarlet & Violet, but it’s darker in Sun & Moon.

Not to mention its various other forms. Necrozma fused with Solgaleo or Lunala turns pink and blue, and Ultra Necrozma is a bright white instead of yellow.

Is Necrozma Good In Pokemon GO?

Base-form Necrozma isn’t all that great on its own. It’s a pure Psychic type, which means it’s weak to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves and doesn’t have many resistances.

That said, Dusk Mane Necrozma is an incredibly powerful Psychic/Steel-type. It’s Necrozma fused with Solgaleo, and its Steel typing makes up for the lack of resistances base Necrozma brings to the table. Dusk Mane Necrozma could be a meta pick in PvP and PvE, but it depends on its moveset.

However, we don’t know if these forms will be available when Necrozma debuts or if they will be released separately, like Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia. So, if they aren’t released at the same time, Necrozma won’t be much use.

