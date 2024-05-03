fortnite lego star wars
Can You Access Star Wars Content in Existing Worlds in LEGO Fortnite?

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: May 3, 2024 11:46 am

LEGO Fortnite just received one of its biggest updates yet with version 29.40, which added a ton of content from the Star Wars universe. This includes an entirely new island, NPCs, weapons, and a massive Star Destroyer crash. But can you access the Star Wars content in existing LEGO Fortnite worlds?

How To Access Star Wars Content In Existing LEGO Fortnite Worlds

Yes, you can access all of the Star Wars content in LEGO Fortnite in worlds you already have going. Some players have poured hundreds of hours into their LEGO worlds, and those worlds continue to grow with the addition of Star Wars Island.

The Star Destroyer crash is an in-game event that randomly occurs as you progress in a LEGO Fortnite world. It won’t crash on your island. Instead, it will crash land on a new island off the coast of your existing island. This ensures that none of the builds you’ve made are destroyed by the wreckage.

Even when you start a new world, you will have to trek to the new island in order to access the content. We actually encourage you to pick up where you left off so you don’t have to grind for resources back through the tiers of tools and weapons.

Where To Find Star Wars Content In Existing Worlds

LEGO fortnite star wars event

The Star Destroyer event spawns for us as we were making our way toward the desert, but it could be different for other players. However, if you’re playing with sound on, the event is nearly impossible to miss.

A massive rift will open in the sky, and Star Destroyer will emerge, followed by several smaller space fighters. A dogfight will ensue, followed by the Star Destroyer exploding and crashing way off in the distance. If you follow the horizon where the crash took place, eventually you will see a large smoke cloud, signifying where the ship landed. Follow the smoke and you will find the Star Destroyer, Stormtroopers, and more!

