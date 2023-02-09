With canonical disguises like Polyjuice Potion that can turn a wizard’s appearance into that of someone else, as well as characters like Nymphadora Tonks who can use changeling magic at will, Hogwarts Legacy players might wonder if you can change your appearance in the game. Luckily for fans looking for a full makeover, the game offers some solid but pricey options for altering your look.

Players Can Change Most of Their Appearance in Hogwarts Legacy, for a Price

Like many other RPGs, Hogwarts Legacy allows players to have the chance to get a fresh start with an upgraded look. To do so, players won’t even have to travel that far from the Hogwarts campus to make it happen.

To get started on your cosmetic adventure, simply head to Hogsmeade and visit Madam Snelling’s Tress Emporium, a salon that will let players change a variety of physical features. It can be expensive with each makeover costing a whopping 20 Galleons per cosmetic update, so be sure to grab some money before heading down.

As part of your salon session, you can change any of the following physical features:

Hair color

Hairstyle

Freckles and moles

Complexion

Eyebrow shape and color

Eye color

Scars and other markings

While these appearance features are alterable, Hogwarts Legacy does not give players the option to adjust any body type or facial features, as these features are only available to pick at the start of the game. Still, the game allows for these small changes so long as you have the cash to spend.