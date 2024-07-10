Standing Dunk Requirements in NBA 2K24
Standing dunks in NBA 2K24 can help you dominate games. It doesn’t matter if you’re playing MyCareer or building a super team – understanding the requirements for standing dunk packages is crucial. Here’s a breakdown of all standing dunk requirements in NBA 2K24.

Standing Dunk Requirements in NBA 2K24

Dunk PackageHeight RequirementAttribute Requirement 1Attribute Requirement 2
One Hand Under Basket RegularStanding Dunk 45+
Two Hand Under Basket RegularStanding Dunk 40+
Pro Under Basket Rim PullsStanding Dunk 70+
Elite Under Basket Rim PullsStanding Dunk 65+
One Hand Under Basket AthleticStanding Dunk 85+
Two Hand Under Basket AthleticStanding Dunk 80+
Pro Bigman Contact Dunks6’10″+Standing Dunk 80+Vertical 60+
Elite Bigman Contact Dunks6’10″+Standing Dunk 90+Vertical 75+

The “One Hand Under Basket Regular” and “Two Hand Under Basket Regular” are the most basic, with lower requirements in NBA 2K24. They don’t have high requirements, making them accessible early in the game. These dunks are straightforward but effective for getting those easy points under the basket.

There are even “Pro Under Basket Rim Pulls” and “Elite Under Basket Rim Pulls” for high-level players. These animations are perfect if you’re looking to show off. The “Pro Under Basket Rim Pulls” requires a Standing Dunk rating of 70, and the “Elite Under Basket Rim Pulls” needs a rating of 65. These packages are slightly more demanding but offer powerful dunking animations that can energize your team and demoralize your opponents.

If you’re aiming for athletic standing dunks in NBA 2K24, the “One Hand Under Basket Athletic” and “Two Hand Under Basket Athletic” packages are for you. These require higher Standing Dunk ratings, with the “One Hand Under Basket Athletic” needing an 85 and the “Two Hand Under Basket Athletic” requiring an 80. At the end of the day, these are some great-looking dunks, and more importantly, these have higher elevation, so you have a better chance of avoiding blocks.

The “Pro Bigman Contact Dunks” and “Elite Bigman Contact Dunks” should be the ideal choice for big men. Built for anyone 6’10” and up, they work wonders for dominating the paint. The “Pro Bigman Contact Dunks” require a Standing Dunk rating of 80 and a Vertical rating of 60. The “Elite Bigman Contact Dunks” require a 90 Standing Dunk and a 75 Vertical. These powerful animations showcase your big man’s strength and agility.

And those are all the standing dunk requirements in NBA 2K24.

NBA 2K24 is available now.

