Can You Change Your Gender or Name in Wuthering Waves? Answered

Wuthering Waves starts by letting you choose your character name, and selecting between a male or female character. But can you change your gender or name in Wuthering Waves once you have started playing? Here’s the answer.

Can You Change Your Gender in Wuthering Waves?

Once you have chosen your gender in Wuthering Waves, you can’t change it later on. You’ll have picked one of the two rock-perching protagonists, but you can’t change gender without creating a whole new character from scratch. Does this mean you’re going to regret your choice later down the line? Probably not, because the difference between the two is entirely cosmetic. But if you do, you can’t change your protagonist’s gender once you start playing.

Can You Change Your Name in Wuthering Waves?

While you can’t change your protagonist’s gender in Wuthering Waves, you can change their name and it’s relatively easy to do. It’s also fun since, if you’re anything like me, you can try and see just how rude a character name you can get away with.

So how do you change your name? Go to your character’s main menu and in the top left you’ll see their face and, to the right, their current name. Click or tap on the pencil icon and a box will appear where you can put in their name. That’s all you need to do to change your character name. But there’s a catch.

The catch is, while that name pops up on your character screen, it’s not what other characters will call you in game. Wuthering Waves has voiced characters and, short of using AI voices, there’s no way to account for every single name you could come up with.

So, as is often the case in RPGs, you’re simply called Rover. No matter what name you have in that character screen, you’re addressed as Rover. That name could, potentially, change later in the game but if it does it’ll only switch to another generic name.

So the answer to can you chance your gender or name in Wuthering Waves is that you can change your name but not your gender. But your name has minimal impact on how characters address you anyway and your gender does not affect the story.

