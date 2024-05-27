Wuthering Waves, a man and a woman sitting on a rock at night.
Category:
Video Games

Can You Change Your Gender or Name in Wuthering Waves? Answered

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 26, 2024 08:40 pm

Wuthering Waves starts by letting you choose your character name, and selecting between a male or female character. But can you change your gender or name in Wuthering Waves once you have started playing? Here’s the answer.

Recommended Videos

Can You Change Your Gender in Wuthering Waves?

Once you have chosen your gender in Wuthering Waves, you can’t change it later on. You’ll have picked one of the two rock-perching protagonists, but you can’t change gender without creating a whole new character from scratch. Does this mean you’re going to regret your choice later down the line? Probably not, because the difference between the two is entirely cosmetic. But if you do, you can’t change your protagonist’s gender once you start playing.

Can You Change Your Name in Wuthering Waves?

While you can’t change your protagonist’s gender in Wuthering Waves, you can change their name and it’s relatively easy to do. It’s also fun since, if you’re anything like me, you can try and see just how rude a character name you can get away with.

So how do you change your name? Go to your character’s main menu and in the top left you’ll see their face and, to the right, their current name. Click or tap on the pencil icon and a box will appear where you can put in their name. That’s all you need to do to change your character name. But there’s a catch.

Wuthering Waves' character screen, showing where to change the character name.
Image by The Escapist

The catch is, while that name pops up on your character screen, it’s not what other characters will call you in game. Wuthering Waves has voiced characters and, short of using AI voices, there’s no way to account for every single name you could come up with.

So, as is often the case in RPGs, you’re simply called Rover. No matter what name you have in that character screen, you’re addressed as Rover. That name could, potentially, change later in the game but if it does it’ll only switch to another generic name.

So the answer to can you chance your gender or name in Wuthering Waves is that you can change your name but not your gender. But your name has minimal impact on how characters address you anyway and your gender does not affect the story.

Post Tag:
Wuthering Waves
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Unlock Fast Travel In Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
The Fast Travel room in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Category: Video Games
Video Games
How To Unlock Fast Travel In Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 26, 2024
Read Article Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 Builds to Play
Image of man in yellow sports car being shot at by police in car chase in Cyberpunk 2077 artwork.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 Builds to Play
Anthony Jones Anthony Jones May 26, 2024
Read Article When Is the Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program Livestream?
Genshin Impact Next Livestream Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Is the Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program Livestream?
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Unlock Fast Travel In Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
The Fast Travel room in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Category: Video Games
Video Games
How To Unlock Fast Travel In Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 26, 2024
Read Article Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 Builds to Play
Image of man in yellow sports car being shot at by police in car chase in Cyberpunk 2077 artwork.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.1 Builds to Play
Anthony Jones Anthony Jones May 26, 2024
Read Article When Is the Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program Livestream?
Genshin Impact Next Livestream Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When Is the Genshin Impact 4.7 Special Program Livestream?
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 26, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.