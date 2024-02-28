Can You Change Your Mastery in Last Epoch?

Later in Last Epoch, players will choose a Mastery as a specialized extension from their base class, such as the Sentinel’s Void Knight or Acolyte’s Lich. It’s a game-changing decision that will dynamically change your playstyle, but can you change this Mastery later in Last Epoch?

Recommended Videos

Can You Change Your Mastery Archetype in Last Epoch?

Unfortunately, Last Epoch doesn’t have a game system that allows you to change your Mastery after you’ve decided on one. So, once you’ve settled on a specialized archetype and realize you don’t quite like it, you’re better off starting fresh with an entirely new character.

The lack of a Mastery respec option has upset some players on the game’s website forums, but in its defense, many argue that choosing your Mastery should have weight since it’s a “major pillar” of character building. I second this, honestly, and Last Epoch even makes leveling other characters enjoyable due to quality-of-life mechanics like inventory sharing and crafting.

If you’re worried about making the wrong choice, I’d recommend looking over Last Epoch builds made by the community and getting a feel for what playstyles you like before deciding. However, for the most part, trying different classes/Masteries is part of the ARPG experience, so don’t sweat it too much in the long run.

Related: Disappointed With Diablo 4? Check Out Last Epoch

How to Respec Mastery & Skill Points in Last Epoch

While you can’t flat-out change your Mastery, you can respec the points invested into your base class and specialization for a price in Last Epoch. Basically, you must find an NPC with a purple brain symbol on the map – usually inside town hubs – and spend gold to recover your points. If you put your points into the wrong spot or want to change things up later, this is a flexible option to turn back the clock without much hassle.

Beyond the Mastery points, a similar reset process can be done with your specialized skills. At any time, you can select one of your five unique skills to either remove all skill points put into them or de-specialize a particular skill.

The first option will reduce a skill’s level by one as a trade-off for removing every point, while the latter reduces a skill to its minimum level in case you want to specialize it again. You’ll likely spend time removing and adjusting your specialized skills often as you learn everything a class offers, so don’t be afraid about switching things up.

Last Epoch is available on PC.