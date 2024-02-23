Last Epoch Masteries, Explained

Last Epoch is one of those action RPGs that almost require a degree in the genre. This extends to the mastery system, which looks simply like three advanced classes for each base class yet has far more to it. Here’s what you need to know about masteries in Last Epoch.

How Do Masteries Work in Last Epoch?

Upon reaching a certain point in the main campaign of Last Epoch, you will be able to choose one of three masteries for your class. The Mage, for instance, can choose from the Sorcerer, Spellblade, or Runemaster masteries. Each one comes paired with powerful bonuses, skills, and passives exclusive to the class — chief among which is a unique mastery skill. The Runemaster, for example, receives bonus elemental damage and the Runic Invocation skill, while the Sorcerer deals more damage based on how much mana a spell uses and can use the powerful Meteor skill.

Furthermore, choosing a mastery also unlocks half of the passive trees of the other masteries, which also includes an unlockable skill or two.

This means that, if you choose to become a Runemaster, you will be able to take plenty of passives from the Sorcerer and Spellblade passive trees, along with any skills unlocked in doing so. This also means that classes like the Druid, which focuses on shapeshifting, will not be locked out of most Beastmaster minion skills and vice-versa. You’ll notice a line running down the passive trees of each class with a lock at the bottom. The left-hand side is the limit for how far you can advance in a non-mastered class.

As you can imagine, this creates a staggering array of build possibilities.

How To Unlock Masteries in Last Epoch

Unlocking masteries will happen fairly early on during the story of Last Epoch, somewhere around level 15 – 20. This is after — mild spoiler warning — fighting Elder Pannion at the end of the first visit to the Ruined Era. You’ll arrive at the End of Time. Speaking with Elder Gaspar here will present you with a choice between three masteries for each class. On average, it takes about three hours to reach this point, and even less if you ignore side quests and exploration.

You cannot change your mastery once chosen. See our guides on each class to have a better idea of which mastery you’d like to pursue:

With a masterful understanding of which of these masteries you’d like to pursue in Last Epoch, you should be good to go for exploring the different eras of Eterra, unless you get sucked into making new characters to explore different builds every few hours.