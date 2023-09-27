Baldur’s Gate 3 gives you a lot of control over your character, even letting you respec them. But what about their race/species? If you want to know can you change your race in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3), here’s the answer.

Here’s If You Can Change Your Race in Baldur’s Gate 3

Originally, once you’d created a BG3 character, you were stuck with their appearance. You could change their clothes, but that was about it. However, patch 3 added a magic mirror that you can use to change your appearance. Wander up to it, and you can change your looks, gender, genitalia and so on. However, there are limits.

One of those limits is that you can’t change your character’s race. You are stuck with that race/species for the entire playthrough. So if you want to go from a half-elf to a tiefling, that’s not an option. The Digital Deluxe Edition of BG3, which I don’t have, does apparently feature a mask that will let you, briefly, assume another race’s appearance and stats. That’s a temporary thing, though.

The lack of ability to change race in Baldur’s Gate 3 makes some sense. Different races have different bonuses to their stats and abilities. As such, being able to change that part of their make-up has the potential to really unbalance BG3 in some big and potentially negative ways. It may well be that, a little further down the line, someone will create a mod that lets you switch races mid-game. Still, that may mess up the game and potentially force a respec.

So, the answer to if can you change your race in Baldur’s Gate 3 is no.

