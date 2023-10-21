Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s new map gives you an even bigger chunk of New York to explore. And if you’re a fan of NYC’s landmarks you might be wondering, can you climb the Statue of Liberty in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? I’ve got the answer.

Here’s How Close You Can Get to the Statue of Liberty in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man didn’t let you visit the Statue of the Liberty, at least not officially. Spider-Man couldn’t swim which, in theory, meant it was out of reach. Some people managed to glitch their way to it but since no-one was meant to reach it it was a blocky low-detail version.

It stands to reason that with its new bigger map, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 might let you swing over there and take a look around. Maybe you can even perch on Lady Liberty’s crown. Unfortunately, that’s not an option.

All you can do is look. You can’t get much closer than the picture at the top of this page and if you try to wing glide in you’re told you’re leaving the playable area. Then, you’ll be forced to turn back.

Yes, there are new areas in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Queens for example, but the Statue of Liberty is still out of your reach. 2004’s Spider-Man 2 did let you reach the statue but you’re out of luck this time.

It’s entirely possible that someone will figure out a way to glitch their way to the statue. But if they do they’ll almost certainly be greeted by another low-detail model. There are plenty of things to do in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s New York but visiting the Statue of Liberty isn’t one of them.

So the answer to can you climb the Statue of Liberty in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is no.

