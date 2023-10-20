Video Games

How Long Is Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a lot of content to enjoy, from its rich story, tons of side missions, collectibles, and new suits for Peter Parker and Miles Morales. In this guide we’ll be covering how long Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 takes to beat so you can know how long you’ll be swinging around the title to achieve various levels of completion.

Let’s go over the main story first seen as it’s the reason most players are buying the game. Playing through the epic storyline of Spider-Man 2 will run you around 18 hours on average. This accounts for helping a distressed NPC here and grabbing a new suit there but prioritizing completing the main story over anything else. If you beelined purely the story and did nothing else, you could probably get this time down to 16 hours.

If you want to get a little more in-depth in the game alongside the main story and do a whole bunch of side missions, some exploring around the map it won’t take that much longer. Maybe throw in a bit of leveling and new suit hunting as well and you’ll still only end up around the 22 – 23 hour mark.

If you want to go full completionist though and collect all the suits for Peter and Miles and collect the coveted Platinum trophy on your way you’re looking at around 27 – 30 hours.

That’s how long it will take you to beat Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at various levels of completion. It’s a good middle ground game in terms of play time really for the quality you’re getting, even if we did wish it were longer!

