Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Reveals First Look at Awesome EnC0ded Suit For Miles

Insomniac Games has unveiled a closer look at yet another Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 suit ahead of its launch on PlayStation 5 (PS5) later this week. This time, the superhero game developer took to X to highlight Miles Morales’ EnC0ded Suit.

This newest suit for the studio’s upcoming web-slinging sequel does its best to maintain Miles’ iconic style while still delivering something totally fresh for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The EnC0ded Suit features bright LEDs that reference the hero’s bioelectric venom powers, lighting up his eyes, chest, and arms with crisp yellow colors. Most of the rest of the suit has a gray, metallic look to it, but the red accents on Miles’ wrists and shoes really help give it some extra flavor.

Insomniac had previously revealed a small look at the EnC0ded Suit, but today’s reveal gives us our best look yet. You can see it for yourself in the Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 screenshot below.

Introducing the EnC0ded Suit by Kris Anka! Featuring LEDs mirroring Miles' bioelectric venom, the suit pops with luminous details and lettering reminiscent of popular Spidey lore! #BeGreaterTogether



— Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) October 15, 2023

Unfortunately, Miles’ EnC0ded Suit won’t be available in the base version of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Instead, you’ll have to purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition to wear it around New York City. On the bright side, at $79.99, this special version of the experience comes with a few other goodies to enjoy. In addition to the exclusive EnC0ded Suit, those who pick up this digital upgrade will gain access to four other Miles suits and five suits for Peter Parker, totaling in 10 unique outfits for your Spider-Mans. It also included all pre-order bonuses, two bonus skill points, and additional Photo Mode frames and stickers.

Even if you don’t purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition, Insomniac will still have plenty of suits for you to enjoy when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes to PS5 this week on October 20, 2023. In addition to other stellar outfits, such as the Brookyln 2099 Suit and Kumo Suit, the superhero game is said to include more than 200 suit variations in total. These outfits will surely call back to past Spider-Man stories while delivering some new looks too, so be sure to stay tuned to learn more about them in the coming weeks.