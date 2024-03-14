Category:
Can You Fight Emerald Weapon in FF7 Rebirth? Answered

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 13, 2024 09:24 pm
There are quite a few optional bosses and combat challenges available for you to take on in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but none even come close to the majesty of the terrifying Weapons. If you’re wondering whether you can fight the Emerald Weapon in FF7 Rebirth, here’s what you need to know.

Is Emerald Weapon a Boss in FF7 Rebirth?

Unfortunately, the answer is no. You cannot fight Emerald Weapon in FF7 Rebirth, and it is not available as a main story boss or secret boss.

The party catches their first glimpse of Emerald Weapon itself in chapter 8, once you’ve left Costa Del Sol and start making your way up to the Corel Mines. The Weapon is seen emerging out of the water from below the Mines, and Barret and Red XIII tell us that these are guardians of the planet that only show up when the planet is in true danger.

This scene really just serves as a tease for what’s to come in the third and final part of the remake trilogy, and it’s highly likely that we’ll be able to fight them as optional bosses in the third part. They were also mostly optional bosses in the original 1997 release, and we more or less expect that to be the case here as well. Aside from Emerald Weapon, we’ll likely also see Sapphire Weapon and Ruby Weapon show up in the near future.

In the meantime, though, there are plenty of other optional combat challenges and secret bosses you can take on in FF7 Rebirth. And trust me, they’ll be a challenge.

Hopefully that clears up any confusion surrounding Emerald Weapon as a boss fight in FF7 Rebirth.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].