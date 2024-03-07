Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Optional Secret Bosses in FF7 Rebirth

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 01:25 am
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

The main story of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth alone has plenty of fun bosses for you to face off against, but if you’re looking for an even tougher challenge, that’s where we come in. Here’s a list of every optional secret boss you can fight in FF7 Rebirth.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Every Secret Boss in FF7 Rebirth

First, a disclaimer: there really is only one secret superboss in FF7 Rebirth. However, there are a whole host of optional bosses you can fight through the Classified Intel missions, which will then eventually pave the way for you to take on even tougher boss and mini-boss challenges in the Combat Simulator later on.

Here’s a full list for your perusal:

BossHow to Unlock
QuetzalcoatlTake on Classified Intel: Winged Lacertilian of Yore in the Grasslands.
MindflayerTake on Classified Intel: The Whisperer in the Darkness in Junon.
Tonberry KingTake on Classified Intel: Heavy Lies the Crown in Corel.
Great MalboroTake on Classified Intel: The Sultan of Stench in Gongaga.
JabberwockTake on Classified Intel: The Wyvern Awoken in Cosmo Canyon.
King ZuTake on Classified Intel: Avian Tyrant in Nibel.
GilgameshDefeat all summon entities, then fight Gilgamesh on Gilgamesh Island in the post-game.
Brutal Challenge 1: Army of the DamnedComplete all Classified Intel missions and beat the main story. Check the Combat Simulator to take on the challenge.
Brutal Challenge 2: Requiem for the ScornedComplete all Classified Intel missions and beat the main story. Check the Combat Simulator to take on the challenge. Requires you to beat Brutal Challenge 1.
Brutal Challenge 3: Unending NightmareComplete all Classified Intel missions and beat the main story. Check the Combat Simulator to take on the challenge. Requires you to beat Brutal Challenge 2.
Brutal Challenge 4: Hellions’ IntonementComplete all Classified Intel missions and beat the main story. Check the Combat Simulator to take on the challenge. Requires you to beat Brutal Challenge 3.
Brutal Challenge 5: The Seventh SealComplete all Classified Intel missions and beat the main story. Check the Combat Simulator to take on the challenge. Requires you to beat Brutal Challenge 4.
Brutal Challenge 6: Rulers of the Outer WorldsComplete all Classified Intel missions and beat the main story. Check the Combat Simulator to take on the challenge. Requires you to beat Brutal Challenge 5.
Legendary Bout 1: Cloud vs. the WarriorsBeat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map.
Legendary Bout 2: Barret vs. the ColossiBeat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 1.
Legendary Bout 3: Tifa vs. the MartialistsBeat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 2.
Legendary Bout 4: Aerith vs. the MagiBeat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 3.
Legendary Bout 5: Red XIII vs. the BeastsBeat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 4.
Legendary Bout 6: Yuffie vs. the WrongedBeat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 5.
Legendary Bout 7: Cait Sith vs. the AbominableBeat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 6.
Legendary Bout 8: Bonds of FriendshipBeat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 7.
Legendary Bout 9: To Be a HeroBeat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 8.

As you can see, aside from the Classified Intel missions which can be done as you progress through the regions, basically every other secret boss can only be tackled after you’ve beaten the game. So if you were worried that you’d run out of things to do after clearing the story, well, there’s a lot to check out long after the credits have rolled.

Do You Get Anything for Beating All Bosses?

all brutal challenges in ff7 rebirth

You do get various rewards, items, and equipment for defeating each boss and Combat Simulator challenge. In addition to that, you also need to clear all of the Combat Simulator challenges if you’re hoping to properly 100% the game. Doing so will reward you with the Virtually Renowned trophy.

And those are all the optional secret bosses in FF7 Rebirth.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article All Detrimental Status Effects in FF7 Rebirth & How to Cure Them
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Detrimental Status Effects in FF7 Rebirth & How to Cure Them
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 7, 2024
Read Article What Does Luck Do in FF7 Rebirth? Answered
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Does Luck Do in FF7 Rebirth? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Where Was The Regime Filmed? Answered
Category:
Guides
Guides
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Where Was The Regime Filmed? Answered
Tara McCauley Tara McCauley Mar 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Detrimental Status Effects in FF7 Rebirth & How to Cure Them
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Detrimental Status Effects in FF7 Rebirth & How to Cure Them
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 7, 2024
Read Article What Does Luck Do in FF7 Rebirth? Answered
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
What Does Luck Do in FF7 Rebirth? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 6, 2024
Read Article Where Was The Regime Filmed? Answered
Category:
Guides
Guides
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Where Was The Regime Filmed? Answered
Tara McCauley Tara McCauley Mar 6, 2024
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].