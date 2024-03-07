All Optional Secret Bosses in FF7 Rebirth

The main story of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth alone has plenty of fun bosses for you to face off against, but if you’re looking for an even tougher challenge, that’s where we come in. Here’s a list of every optional secret boss you can fight in FF7 Rebirth.

How to Unlock Every Secret Boss in FF7 Rebirth

First, a disclaimer: there really is only one secret superboss in FF7 Rebirth. However, there are a whole host of optional bosses you can fight through the Classified Intel missions, which will then eventually pave the way for you to take on even tougher boss and mini-boss challenges in the Combat Simulator later on.

Here’s a full list for your perusal:

Boss How to Unlock Quetzalcoatl Take on Classified Intel: Winged Lacertilian of Yore in the Grasslands. Mindflayer Take on Classified Intel: The Whisperer in the Darkness in Junon. Tonberry King Take on Classified Intel: Heavy Lies the Crown in Corel. Great Malboro Take on Classified Intel: The Sultan of Stench in Gongaga. Jabberwock Take on Classified Intel: The Wyvern Awoken in Cosmo Canyon. King Zu Take on Classified Intel: Avian Tyrant in Nibel. Gilgamesh Defeat all summon entities, then fight Gilgamesh on Gilgamesh Island in the post-game. Brutal Challenge 1: Army of the Damned Complete all Classified Intel missions and beat the main story. Check the Combat Simulator to take on the challenge. Brutal Challenge 2: Requiem for the Scorned Complete all Classified Intel missions and beat the main story. Check the Combat Simulator to take on the challenge. Requires you to beat Brutal Challenge 1. Brutal Challenge 3: Unending Nightmare Complete all Classified Intel missions and beat the main story. Check the Combat Simulator to take on the challenge. Requires you to beat Brutal Challenge 2. Brutal Challenge 4: Hellions’ Intonement Complete all Classified Intel missions and beat the main story. Check the Combat Simulator to take on the challenge. Requires you to beat Brutal Challenge 3. Brutal Challenge 5: The Seventh Seal Complete all Classified Intel missions and beat the main story. Check the Combat Simulator to take on the challenge. Requires you to beat Brutal Challenge 4. Brutal Challenge 6: Rulers of the Outer Worlds Complete all Classified Intel missions and beat the main story. Check the Combat Simulator to take on the challenge. Requires you to beat Brutal Challenge 5. Legendary Bout 1: Cloud vs. the Warriors Beat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Legendary Bout 2: Barret vs. the Colossi Beat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 1. Legendary Bout 3: Tifa vs. the Martialists Beat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 2. Legendary Bout 4: Aerith vs. the Magi Beat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 3. Legendary Bout 5: Red XIII vs. the Beasts Beat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 4. Legendary Bout 6: Yuffie vs. the Wronged Beat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 5. Legendary Bout 7: Cait Sith vs. the Abominable Beat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 6. Legendary Bout 8: Bonds of Friendship Beat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 7. Legendary Bout 9: To Be a Hero Beat the main story and craft the Corsair’s Compass with the Pirate’s Treasure Map. Requires you to beat Legendary Bout 8.

As you can see, aside from the Classified Intel missions which can be done as you progress through the regions, basically every other secret boss can only be tackled after you’ve beaten the game. So if you were worried that you’d run out of things to do after clearing the story, well, there’s a lot to check out long after the credits have rolled.

Do You Get Anything for Beating All Bosses?

You do get various rewards, items, and equipment for defeating each boss and Combat Simulator challenge. In addition to that, you also need to clear all of the Combat Simulator challenges if you’re hoping to properly 100% the game. Doing so will reward you with the Virtually Renowned trophy.

And those are all the optional secret bosses in FF7 Rebirth.