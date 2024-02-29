How to Find & Beat the Tonberry King in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

In Chapter 7, “Those Left Behind,” of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, players will be able to start a Johnny-centric quest called “The Saga of the Seaside Inn,” during which they’ll be tasked with finding and beating the Tonberry King, so here’s how to do that.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find the Tonberry King in FF7 Rebirth

Although Johnny’s doppelganger will task you with getting a Pristine Crown from the Tonberry King in Chapter 7 of FF7 Rebirth, you can’t actually face the special enemy until after you’ve gotten the Buggy in Chapter 9. Once you’ve gathered enough Intel in the Corel Region, Chadley will contact you with “Classified Intel: Heavy Lies the Crown.” This will reveal the Tonberry King’s location, which you can see on the map above. Travel there to start battle with the enemy.

How to Beat the Tonberry King Boss in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth & Get a Pristine Crown

The Tonberry King is a pretty difficult boss to take on in FF7 Rebirth. My recommendation is that you use Cloud, Tifa, and one of your ranged characters, such as Barret or Aerith. Equip the ranged character with the Revival and Item Economizer Materia. You’re going to get knocked down a ton. That’s just what it means to fight a Tonberry. You may also benefit from giving them the ATB Boost Materia. Additionally, make sure to equip a Steal Materia. That’s necessary for getting the best outcome for the quest.

Personally, I prefer using Tifa for the fight against the Tonberry King in FF7 Rebirth, as I find that she’s able to do a lot of damage easily. The trick is to land a few blows on the Tonberry King and then to dodge backwards. Pretty much any single hit from the Tonberry King can kill you, so if that happens, use one of your remaining characters to revive the one who went down.

Don’t worry about healing except for reviving your downed party members. Overall, the Tonberry King and whatever other Tonberries he summons do too much damage to make healing worth it.

Outside of his stabbing attacks, the Tonbery King has an ability called Rancor, which will shoot projectiles at you. This isn’t always deadly, and it’s relatively easy to dodge. You may, though, end up getting hit by his Bone-Deep Grudge attack, which will freeze your character in place. If that happens, switch to someone else.

Eventually, you’ll do enough damage to the Tonberry King that he’ll lose his crown. Use Steal on it, and you’ll get the Pristine Crown in FF7 Rebirth. From there, continue to pelt the Tonberry King with attacks, moving in and out of battle as necessary to avoid getting hit. The fight is a grind, and the only real solid strategy is to dodge as best you can and revive when your best isn’t good enough. Once the Tonberry King is down, you’ll be good to finish “The Saga of the Seaside Inn” quest.