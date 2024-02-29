Following a confrontation with Hojo and Shinra in Costa del Sol in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, players will get a quest from Johnny in Chapter 7, “Those Left Behind,” that’s meant to help him fix up his Seaside Inn. If you’re looking for where to find Johnny’s refurbishment materials and the ziplines they’re near in FF7 Rebirth as part of the “Saga of the Seaside Inn” quest, here’s what you need to know.

Where to Find Johnny’s Refurbishment Materials & Ziplines in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

You can see the map below for the location of the ziplines in FF7 Rebirth. I’ve circled them on the map to help you find them easily. As a quick note, you’ll almost always find the refurbishment materials at the top of the zipline, so you’ll want to terrain up to the highest point, grab what you’re looking for, and then slide down.

In total, there are eight ziplines, each of which has some refurbishment materials for you to grab. Once you’ve gotten them all, return to the Johnny doppelgangers at Costa Falls and hand the materials to them. That will kick off the next part of the “Saga of the Seaside Inn” quest, which involves transmuting a Boiler Valve using 5 chunks of Iron Ore, 2 Chunks of Zinc Ore, and 2 Amethysts. You’ll then have to take on the Tonberry King, which I’ve written a guide about that you can read here. As a quick heads-up, due to the nature of the quest, it’s going to take quite some time to complete, as you won’t be able to access the Tonberry King until after you’ve gone to Gold Saucer.

And that’s how to find all of the refurbishment materials and ziplines for the “Saga of the Seaside Inn” quest in FF7 Rebirth.

