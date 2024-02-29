Category:
Guides
Video Games

Where to Find Johnny’s Refurbishment Materials & Ziplines in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 12:12 pm
A frat of Johnny's in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth.

Following a confrontation with Hojo and Shinra in Costa del Sol in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, players will get a quest from Johnny in Chapter 7, “Those Left Behind,” that’s meant to help him fix up his Seaside Inn. If you’re looking for where to find Johnny’s refurbishment materials and the ziplines they’re near in FF7 Rebirth as part of the “Saga of the Seaside Inn” quest, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Johnny’s Refurbishment Materials & Ziplines in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth

An image showing the location of all the ziplines and refurbishment materials for Johnny in the Corel Region of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth.

You can see the map below for the location of the ziplines in FF7 Rebirth. I’ve circled them on the map to help you find them easily. As a quick note, you’ll almost always find the refurbishment materials at the top of the zipline, so you’ll want to terrain up to the highest point, grab what you’re looking for, and then slide down.

In total, there are eight ziplines, each of which has some refurbishment materials for you to grab. Once you’ve gotten them all, return to the Johnny doppelgangers at Costa Falls and hand the materials to them. That will kick off the next part of the “Saga of the Seaside Inn” quest, which involves transmuting a Boiler Valve using 5 chunks of Iron Ore, 2 Chunks of Zinc Ore, and 2 Amethysts. You’ll then have to take on the Tonberry King, which I’ve written a guide about that you can read here. As a quick heads-up, due to the nature of the quest, it’s going to take quite some time to complete, as you won’t be able to access the Tonberry King until after you’ve gone to Gold Saucer.

And that’s how to find all of the refurbishment materials and ziplines for the “Saga of the Seaside Inn” quest in FF7 Rebirth.

If you’re looking for more, check out our guide to all the Card Carnival puzzles in Costa del Sol in FF7 Rebirth.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article How to Make Engine in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft, with several of the word Engine on screen.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Engine in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Full Grasslands Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Full Grasslands Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article When the Last Two Corel Region Phenomenon Intel Unlock in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Generic battle image from FF7 Rebirth.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When the Last Two Corel Region Phenomenon Intel Unlock in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Make Engine in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft, with several of the word Engine on screen.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Make Engine in Infinite Craft
Chris McMullen Chris McMullen Feb 29, 2024
Read Article Full Grasslands Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Full Grasslands Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article When the Last Two Corel Region Phenomenon Intel Unlock in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Generic battle image from FF7 Rebirth.
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
When the Last Two Corel Region Phenomenon Intel Unlock in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Author
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.