Full Corel Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More

The Corel Region, which contains Gold Saucer, is one of the most important and largest areas in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, so here’s a map of all the intel spots, Caches, and Chocobo Stops that you can find there.

A Map of Every Location, Intel, Cache, & Chocobo Stop in the Corel Region of FF7 Rebirth

Due to the nature of the Corel Region in FF7 Rebirth, the maps below need a little bit of context. When you arrive in Costa del Sol in Chapter 6, you’ll gain access to that town. Afterward, in Chapter 7, you’ll be able to explore the part of Corel between Costa del Sol and Gold Saucer. Chapter 8 will take you into the Dustbowl, and you’ll finally get the chance to fully explore all of Corel, including the desert, in Chapter 9. That means large parts of the map below are inaccessible until Chapter 9. For ease of understanding, I’ve posted the pictures going west to east on the map.

Here’s a List of Everything on the Corel Region Map

There’s a ton to do in the Corel Region just because of how big it is, and not everything is immediately available, with two of the Phenomenon Intel events not becoming available until near the end of FF7 Rebirth. There are also some areas you can only get by completing quests that take time to unlock. Otherwise, here’s a list of what’s on the Corel Region map in FF7 Rebirth.

6 Remnawave Towers

18 Combat Assignments

3 Divine Intel/Summon Crystals

6 Lifesprings/Expedition Intel

4 Protorelics/Phenomenon Intel

1 Moghouse

7 Chocobo Stops

10 Caches

1 Excavation Intel

I do highly recommend doing as much of this as you can as you’re moving through the Corel Region. It’s really important to get Party XP in FF7 Rebirth, and Chadley’s Materia is really great and helpful for progressing in the game. Regardless of what you choose to do, though, that’s our map of the Corel Region in FF7 Rebirth.

