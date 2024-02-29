Full Junon Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More

The second region in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth is Junon, which features the city of the same name, here’s a full map of the place, including all the locations, intel, caches, Chocobo Stops, and more that you can find there.

Recommended Videos

A Map of Every Location, Intel, Cache, & Chocobo Stop in the Junon Region of FF7 Rebirth

Below I’ve put maps of the Junon Region in FF7 Rebirth, which show the location of all the different Intels, Caches, and Chocobo Stops. In addition to the city of Junon, you can also find the Crow’s Nest in the Junon Region of FF7 Rebirth, which is on the right-side of the map. Technically, the location is an optional one, and there are certain requirements you have to meet in order to access it. However, there are a lot of good quests and stuff that you can do there.

Here’s a List of Everything on the Junon Region Map

In total, there are the following things to do, not including quests or Queen’s Blood matches, in the Junon Region in FF7 Rebirth that are on the maps above:

5 Remnawave Towers

12 Combat Assignments

3 Divine Intel/Summon Crystals

4 Lifesprings/Expedition Intel

4 Protorelics/Phenomenon Intel

1 Moghouse

7 Chocobo Stops

7 Caches

1 Excavation Intel

The entirety of the Junon Region in FF7 Rebirth is accessible just prior to entering the city proper and doing the side quest required to open up the Crow’s Nest. You’ll also be able to return to it throughout the game, so while it’s recommended to complete everything you can in order to get Party XP and access to Chadley’s Materia, it’s not strictly necessary. You’ll also need the region’s chocobo to be able to climb some of the walls, so keep that in mind as you’re exploring.

And that’s our map of the Junon Region in FF7 Rebirth, alongside a list of what you can find there.

If you’re looking for more, check out our full map of the Grasslands Region in FF7 Rebirth.